Appeal to help trace man reported missing from Moray town

A man has been reported missing from the Moray area.

Charles Robertson was last seen in the Benaigen View area of Rothes in the early hours of Sunday.

His last known sighting was recorded in the town at around 12.15am.

Police believe Mr Robertson is currently driving a grey Audi, with the registration YR08 EJN.

He is described as being 6ft with fair hair. When last seen, he was wearing black shorts and a black hooded top.

Anyone who has seen Mr Robertson, or has information about his whereabouts, should call 101 quoting incident number 288 of June 13.