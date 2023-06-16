Two people taken to hospital after car bursts into flames following A96 crash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people have been taken to hospital after a car burst into flames on the A96.

Emergency services were called to the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road shortly before 9pm on Friday following reports of a collision.

The incident, involving a single-vehicle, happened at the Lhanbryde roundabout.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, teams discovered the vehicle on fire.

Two people were assessed by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment. Their condition is unknown.

The A96 was closed in both directions for several hours as officers remained at the scene. Motorists were advised to use an alternative route.

The road reopened at around 1am.

Police launch investigation

Two fire crews from Elgin and Fochabers were called to the scene at around 8.50pm.

Firefighters extinguished the flames before making the vehicles safe.

✅CLEARED ⌚00:58#A96 Lhanbryde A96 Lhanbryde has reopened,

following a closure due to an earlier accident. All lanes running well in both directions.@NETrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) June 17, 2023

Police have confirmed inquiries into the incident are “ongoing.”

In a statement, a police spokeswoman said: “Around 8.50pm on Friday, June 16, police received a report of a one-vehicle road crash on the A96 at the Lhanbryde roundabout.

“Emergency services attended and two people were taken to hospital.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the crash.”