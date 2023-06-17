Richard Gordon: A truly memorable and unpredictable Scottish football season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Richard Gordon: A truly memorable and unpredictable Scottish football season

The P&J columnist reflects on his first season working as head of media at Cove Rangers during their maiden season in the Championship.

Iain Vigurs, left, celebrates after scoring for Cove Rangers in their 2-1 defeat against Inverness. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Iain Vigurs, left, celebrates after scoring for Cove Rangers in their 2-1 defeat against Inverness. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group
By Richard Gordon

One of the longest seasons I have known finally draws to a halt over the next few days, with just a few weeks to spare before 2023/24 gets under way.

The campaign just gone began for me with Stuart McKenzie’s Cove Rangers testimonial match against Dunfermline on June 25, and 73 games later it will end with Scotland’s qualifier against Georgia at Hampden Park.

Following the significant change I made to both my career, and my life, last summer, more than half the matches I attended were Cove games, and what a rollercoaster that turned out to be.

The Championship season began with what would be one of the highs of the entire adventure, the unfurling of the League One flag and an opening day victory over Raith Rovers in the Balmoral Stadium sunshine.

What could possibly go wrong after that? We were about to find out…

Four straight defeats came as a reality check, although not a huge surprise to anyone at the club, as we all knew it was going to be the toughest challenge in their 100-year history.

There were moments of joy and elation scattered across the campaign: two late Mark Reynolds goals to earn an unlikely draw at Firhill, Jamie Masson’s thunderbolt against Hamilton, the back-to-back wins over Arbroath and Dundee when Connor Scully had the week of his career, and later, what might have been significant victories over Partick Thistle and Arbroath.

Connor Scully delivered a sensational double for Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully. Image: SNS

But, stacked against that were the concession of too many goals, including throwing away a 4-1 lead at Hamilton, and a succession of heavy defeats. Being part-time in the Championship was a step too far for a club that had got there two years ahead of expectation, and the eventual relegation, confirmed on a dismal foggy night at Balmoral, in the end came as no real surprise.

Despite the numerous painful afternoons and evenings, it was a season like no other for me, one I relished and enjoyed, and a real eye-opener discovering what really goes on behind the scenes at a football club.

Overall, the move back home to the north-east has worked out better than I might have imagined. I am working with good people, and have had the chance to renew old friendships and make new ones, which has been a more than pleasant surprise.

Alongside my Cove duties, I was still kept busy by the BBC, covering matches on Sundays and midweek, and took in some outstanding games and performances.

One of the highlights was watching Real Madrid in full flow as they comfortably dealt with Celtic in the Champions League, and I also attended two outstanding Scotland displays; the 3-0 Nations League win over Ukraine, and the memorable 2-0 victory against Spain back in March.

There was the drama of the Dons’ stoppage time loss to Rangers just before Christmas, and much more enjoyably, the comprehensive win in April during Barry Robson’s remarkable revival of his team.

I was also fortunate to cover the conclusion to the Premiership season. I saw Kilmarnock trounce Dundee United to all but relegate them, then a few days later was behind the mic as Killie consigned Ross County to the play-offs.

At that point, I gave County no chance of survival. They had been woeful at Rugby Park, and would lose their first-leg against Partick Thistle. But Malky MacKay’s team showed astonishing resilience, and the climax to the domestic campaign in Dingwall took my breath away.

Ross County’s players during the penalty shoot-out against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

I have been on the radio for 35 years, but only rarely have I experienced anything quite like that, and County’s comeback will live with me forever.

It was also the perfect way to draw the curtain on what has been a truly memorable and unpredictable season.

Aside from what I have covered above, there was a World Cup finals, the introduction of VAR – which, if nothing else, has certainly provided plenty material for my column – and the usual weekly serving-up of the dramatic twists and turns that Scottish football does better than anywhere else.

In no time, we’ll be up and running again, and the only guarantee is that 23/24 will be just as crazy and entertaining as all its predecessors.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Flowerburn Mains in the Black Isle also features a small airstrip.
Attractive farm on Black Isle for sale
Gayle joined Pitmedden Primary School pupils for a tour of the Udny Community Wind Turbine. Picture: Kenny Elrick.
Learning about wind power in Udny turbine tour
Beth Douglas from Caithness has been selected to travel to India later this year through SAYFC.
Beth Douglas: No regrets joining Young Farmers
Recipients of the Caroline Rennie Commemorative Rose Bowl for a third consecutive year was Strichen JAC.
Hat-trick win for Strichen JAC at Grampian Rally
Castlegate Theatre Company, rehearsing for their production of ''The New Kid'' with choreographer Lois Trout putting them through a dance sequence. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Kid on the block as Aberdeen Arts Centre stages its 'brilliant' brand-new musical
Shopping in London is fun but a quiet life has its attractions.
Yvie Burnett suggests idea for Life Swap the TV show
A lobby card from 1958 science fiction film The Blob starring Steve McQueen. Image: Kobal/Shutterstock.
What A Week: The Blob strikes again and we don't just mean Trump
Michelle ferguson
Profile: Michelle Ferguson leaves Cash for Kids in good hands after years of dedicated…
Looking down over Loch Rannoch from Craig Varr.
Walk this Way: The rocky bluff of Craig Varr in Kinloch Rannoch
Falls of Shin is on the market for £350,000. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
Highland tourist attraction once dubbed 'Harrods of the north' up for sale

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]