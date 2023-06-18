GALLERY: Fleet of classic and new Minis brighten up Cullen in memory of Chris Jappy

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A group of Mini enthusiasts rolled through Aberdeenshire to remember one of their members.

Chris Jappy – known as the Ginger Prince – died in October after a long battle with cancer, aged just 45.

The Mini enthusiast and keen photographer was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2012, which caused epileptic seizures – forcing him to give up his passion for driving.

Today, a procession of old-school and new Minis set off from Bridge of Don, where there is a memorial bench for Mr Jappy.

From there they drove north to Cullen to meet his friends and family. Mr Jappy’s mum, May, lives in Cullen and had put out a spread of homemade cakes for the occasion.

Along the way, the drivers stopped off at Pittodrie Stadium and Tarlair as a nod to Mr Jappy’s love of Aberdeen Football Club and photography.

Turnout shows ‘how well Chris was thought of’

The Aberdeen Mini Owners Club organised the Cullen Cakes and Cars Run to remember their friend and show his family they still think of him.

Brian Pirie, Aberdeen Mini Owners Club member, said: “It was great, we were met by Chris’ mum May, and a lot of his friends and family.

“There was one driver from Edinburgh and one from Inverness who came to do the run with us, that’s how well Chris was thought of in the Mini circles.”

He added: “Only one car broke down, and that was the organiser’s. He got to Portsoy and his clutch went.

“Chris’ car was there as well, and it behaved. We were all saying when Gary’s car broke down Chris would have been laughing at the fact that we thought all of the cars would get there.

“But that’s just old cars, that’s why we love them.”

The group also used the run as a chance to raise funds for Friends of the Neuro Ward in honour of Mr Jappy. They do not know how much they have raised just yet.

Dawn Smith, treasurer of Friends of the Neuro Ward said: “We’re so grateful to the Aberdeen Mini Car Owners Club for doing another run for us after the success of their one to the Lecht.

“Chris was a big supporter right back in the early days of Friends of the Neuro Ward, and it’s wonderful the club has chosen to support us while keeping his memory alive.”

Our photographer Kami Thomson went to snap the cars as they parked up in Cullen: