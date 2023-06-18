GALLERY: Fleet of classic and new Minis brighten up Cullen in memory of Chris Jappy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

GALLERY: Fleet of classic and new Minis brighten up Cullen in memory of Chris Jappy

The Aberdeen Mini Owners Club organised the run to raise funds for Friends of the Neuro Ward in honour of their friend.

By Lauren Taylor and Kami Thomson
May Jappy with Brian Pirie and Gary MacDonald after the cars parked up in Cullen. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
May Jappy with Brian Pirie and Gary MacDonald after the cars parked up in Cullen. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A group of Mini enthusiasts rolled through Aberdeenshire to remember one of their members.

Chris Jappy – known as the Ginger Prince – died in October after a long battle with cancer, aged just 45.

The Mini enthusiast and keen photographer was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2012, which caused epileptic seizures – forcing him to give up his passion for driving.

Today, a procession of old-school and new Minis set off from Bridge of Don, where there is a memorial bench for Mr Jappy.

The drivers gathered at his memorial bench to reflect in memory of Mr Jappy. Image: Brian Pirie.

From there they drove north to Cullen to meet his friends and family. Mr Jappy’s mum, May, lives in Cullen and had put out a spread of homemade cakes for the occasion.

Along the way, the drivers stopped off at Pittodrie Stadium and Tarlair as a nod to Mr Jappy’s love of Aberdeen Football Club and photography.

Turnout shows ‘how well Chris was thought of’

The Aberdeen Mini Owners Club organised the Cullen Cakes and Cars Run to remember their friend and show his family they still think of him.

Brian Pirie, Aberdeen Mini Owners Club member, said: “It was great, we were met by Chris’ mum May, and a lot of his friends and family.

“There was one driver from Edinburgh and one from Inverness who came to do the run with us, that’s how well Chris was thought of in the Mini circles.”

Minis lined up outside Pittodrie to remember his love for the Dons. Image: Brian Pirie.

He added: “Only one car broke down, and that was the organiser’s. He got to Portsoy and his clutch went.

“Chris’ car was there as well, and it behaved. We were all saying when Gary’s car broke down Chris would have been laughing at the fact that we thought all of the cars would get there.

“But that’s just old cars, that’s why we love them.”

The group also used the run as a chance to raise funds for Friends of the Neuro Ward in honour of Mr Jappy. They do not know how much they have raised just yet.

Dawn Smith, treasurer of Friends of the Neuro Ward said: “We’re so grateful to the Aberdeen Mini Car Owners Club for doing another run for us after the success of their one to the Lecht.

“Chris was a big supporter right back in the early days of Friends of the Neuro Ward, and it’s wonderful the club has chosen to support us while keeping his memory alive.”

Our photographer Kami Thomson went to snap the cars as they parked up in Cullen:

The line-up of Minis.
Cars had stickers honouring the ‘Ginger Prince’
Chris Jappy’s Mini, which was imported from Australia.
This sticker is also on Chris Jappy’s beloved Mini.
People gathered around looking at the other cars.
Bill Mathers with his 2001 Rover Mini Cooper.
Louise Barrett with her 1997 Mini.
More stickers were spotted on the cars.
The colourful cars were a spectacle.
Karleen Arnold with her 1977 Leyland Mini

[[title]]

[[text]]

