Findhorn beach claims top spot in Scotland in best UK beaches awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Findhorn beach claims top spot in Scotland in best UK beaches awards

The beauty spot was praised for its seven miles of white sand which in the sunshine, was compared to the likes of the Alentejo coast in Portugal.

By Lottie Hood
Beach huts at Findhorn Beach.
The beach is well-known for its colourful beach huts. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

A Moray beach has been named Scotland’s best beach in The Times and Sunday Times best UK beaches awards this year.

Findhorn beach in Moray came first in the country in the yearly guide to the top UK beaches from The Times and Sunday Times.

The beauty spot was praised for its seven miles of white sand which in the sunshine, was compared to the likes of the Alentejo coast in Portugal.

The stunning views as well as the wide variety of wildlife helped the beach secure top place in Scotland while a few Highland beaches also made this year’s list.

‘Sun-kissed southern European vibe’

Findhorn’s long expanse of white sand along the north-east coastline is a perfect location for many activities.

It is popular for walks which also offer up the chance to spot dolphins, porpoises, seals and even sea eagles.

A line of large concrete tank traps from World War II and a modern collection of colourful beach huts also offer some memorable features for visitors to enjoy.

Beach houses at Findhorn beach.
The beach houses at Findhorn beach. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

However, many also use it for picnics, swimming and variety of water sports.

Chief travel writer at The Times, Chris Haslam, who awarded the title to the Moray beach, said its appearance under a blue sky was “uncannily similar” to the seaside resort of Vila Nova de Milfontes in Portugal.

In the listing of the award, he said: “This sun-kissed southern European vibe vanishes the moment that you cross the dunes, where the fetch comes straight from the Arctic and the green, glassy waves explode along the shore.

“There are dragon’s teeth along the beach, implanted during the Second World War to keep out Panzer tanks, and you can walk as far as Burghead…or stop along the way for a picnic where the pinewoods of Roseisle meet the sands.”

The nearby toilets, cafe and accessibility to the beach also helped with the location’s ranking while the water quality was noted as “excellent”.

Highland beaches also named must-visits

Also featured in the list were three Highland beaches.

Red Point in Wester Ross gained attention for its beautiful views, “deep terracotta red” sand and “emptiness and tranquillity”.

The “secret beach” Rhu Point near Arisaig – which is only accessible on foot or by boat – was hailed as a “beach-lover’s paradise of blue water and white sands”.

While further south, Sanna Bay Beach, was listed for its light-blue “Caribbean” waters and some resident otters.

The see the full list, click here.

More from Moray

Proposals to protect the marine environment would effectively have shut off 10% of Scottish waters to fishing activity.
Marine protection still a Holyrood priority despite failed fishing ban
This Elgin High Street unit is available to let and owners could consider a sale. Image: DC Thomson/ Design team
143 Elgin High Street: What now for the former Starbucks building?
The P&J 275 Community Fund, bolsters our commitment to charities across the north and north-east.
The P&J 275 Community Fund: Celebrating & supporting local charities that empower our communities
Post Thumbnail
The P&J 275 Charity Spotlight: Nominations open for local charities across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray…
Sign showing Spey View with holiday homes behind it.
Lossiemouth Holiday Park owners defend 'laughable' Spey View name for new development
James Buchan has been sharing his difficulties with Moray's bus service. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Partially sighted pensioner with learning difficulty left waiting on Moray bus for four hours
View of energy pylons as the sun sets.
600 households in Aberlour without electricity due to power cut
Louis Whyte was found guilty of a number of sex offences involving young girls. Image: DC Thomson.
Pensioner convicted of historic sex offences involving young girls avoids prison sentence
Potential algae at Cooper Park in Elgin with library building behind.
Pet owners urged to take care amidst algae warning in Elgin
The Cullen dinosaur has been turning heads ever since it was installed, with some saying it's "tacky" while others describe it as "fun". Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
Kids love it and officials 'must be a right laugh at a party': Angry…