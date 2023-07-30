GALLERY: The best pictures from the Highland League opener between Brechin City and Formartine United

Brechin City began their quest to defend their Breedon Highland League title with a 1-0 victory against Formartine United.

A late penalty from Ewan Loudon proved to be the difference between the sides with Formartine ending the match with only nine players.

Paul Campbell and Johnny Crawford were both sent off on a frustrating day for the Pitmedden side at Glebe Park.

Here are the best pictures from the day with Brechin presented with the championship flag in recognition of their 2022-23 title win.

All pictures by Mhairi Edwards.