GALLERY: The best pictures from the Highland League opener between Brechin City and Formartine United

Brechin City began the season with a 1-0 win against Formartine United at Glebe Park.

Picture shows from left to right; John Campbell, Highland League secretary, Sandy Sinclair, senior vice president, Kevin Mackie, Brechin City chairman and Alan Morrison from Breedon with the championship flag. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Danny Law

Brechin City began their quest to defend their Breedon Highland League title with a 1-0 victory against Formartine United.

A late penalty from Ewan Loudon proved to be the difference between the sides with Formartine ending the match with only nine players.

Paul Campbell and Johnny Crawford were both sent off on a frustrating day for the Pitmedden side at Glebe Park.

Here are the best pictures from the day with Brechin presented with the championship flag in recognition of their 2022-23 title win.

All pictures by Mhairi Edwards.

Brechin’s Marc Scott ahead of kick-off against Formartine. 
There was a good crowd at Glebe Park for the opening fixture of the 2023-24 Breedon Highland League campaign. 
All smiles in the stands as the league campaign gets under way. 
Applause in the stands after a goal for the home side. 
Brechin City will be hoping to defend their title and have another shot at promotion back to the SPFL. 
Brechin’s Fraser MacLeod is disappointed after his shot is saved. 
A header from Brechin’s Grady McGrath, not in picture, loops onto the roof of the net.
It turned out to be a busy afternoon for referee Greg Soutar who sent off two Formartine players. 
The Brechin and Formartine players surround referee Greg Soutar.
Formartine’s Paul Campbell in disbelief after being shown a red card. 
Formartine’s Stuart Smith, right, sends a header back to goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald, in yellow.
Formartine’s Graeme Rodger, right, and Stuart Smith, left, protest to referee Greg Soutar after Paul Campbell’s red card.
Euan Spark of Brechin City in need of some treatment. 

 

Highland League champions Brechin start with win against nine-man Formartine

 

