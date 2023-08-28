To Infinity… and Beyond: Three months on, how has Moray’s newest bus service fared?

Around three months ago, Moray’s newest on-demand electric bus service was launched to plug gaps in rural transport routes.

The m.connect has six electric vehicles and is part of the £4.3m Bus Revolution project.

This project received £4m of Scottish Government funding and £300,000 from Moray Council.

It is included in the £100m Moray Growth Deal that is backed by both UK and Scottish governments.

How much has the service been used?

Since May, there has been 6,000 journeys and 1,500 downloads of the uber-style app.

Meanwhile, there has been a 30% increase in passengers using the service in Speyside.

Cabinet Secretary for Wellbeing Economy, Fair Work and Energy Neil Gray MSP welcomed the service.

In an official ceremony, eight-year-old Charley Riley, a pupil of Dyke Primary School chose Bus Lightyear as the name for the bus.

‘Two hours wait’

Meanwhile the government minister recalled his transport struggles in Orkney as a youngster.

He said: “I grew up in Orkney and a service like this would have been ideal.

“I used to have to wait two hours in a cafe with Irn Bru or in cold bus shelters before and after athletics practice.

“So it would have been magic to have a service like that.”

‘It is not to compete with Stagecoach, it to compliment their offering’

In recent months, we have reported on how Stagecoach’s shortage of drivers have caused bus timetable chaos in Elgin and throughout Moray.

It comes after an exodus of Stagecoach drivers in the local area.

Chairman of Moray Council’s Economic Development and Infrastructure Services Committee Marc Macrae said: “It is not to compete with Stagecoach, it is to compliment.

“It is all about flexibility and it is vital for communities like Speyside to get access to transport.

“These areas are not best serviced by other transport.

“People could use Stagecoach buses for one part of journey and the m connect for the other part.”

More improvements to come to the service

It is hoped wi-fi and charging facilities will be installed in these buses next summer.

Meanwhile, currently services only operate until 8pm Monday to Friday.

Officials plan to extend services to weekends and longer hours early next year.

What are the services?

Service 309 Cullen – Buckie – Keith

Service 314 Forbeshill – Forres Town Service

Service 334 Elgin – Kingston

Service 338 Aberlour – Carron – Aberlour

Service 364 Tomintoul – Grantown on Spey

Service 365 Keith – Dufftown – Tomintoul

Service 366 Aberlour – Elgin via Marypark, Knockando and Archiestown.

People can book by calling 0300 123 4565 or download the app m.connect from Apple or Google Play stores.