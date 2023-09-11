Appeal made to find vulnerable 69-year-old Aberdeen man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Appeal made to find vulnerable 69-year-old Aberdeen man

He was last seen in the Cornhill area of the city earlier today.

By Chris Cromar
Missing man Terrance Stephen on the left and a police officer on the right.
Terrence Stephen was last seen this afternoon. Image: DC Thomson.

An appeal has been made to find a vulnerable 69-year-old man who was last seen in the Cornhill area of Aberdeen earlier today.

Terrence Stephen, who has mobility issues and uses a walking stick, was last seen on Cornhill Road at about 1.30pm on September 11.

Mr Stephen is described as 5ft 4ins, is of heavy build and has stubble.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey Adidas jogging bottoms, a grey top, a black jacket, black trainers and glasses.

Inspector Lisa Kerr from Bucksburn Police Station said: “Terrence is vulnerable and it is vitally important that we trace him.

“I am appealing for anyone who may have seen Terrence, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2773 of Monday September 11.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fraserburgh town centre, with buildings and cars.
Brochers wanted to star in new feature film that will be shot in Buchan
Fierce Beer has been selected to run the bar at the new Aberdeen Market.
Revealed: New Aberdeen Market will have Fierce bar and 10 vendors at food hall
Thief trying to break house entrance door lock; Shutterstock ID 1074326855; purchase_order: ; job:
Worries after detection of break-ins to secure north-east places 'plummets'
Chance a two-year-old American bully XL dog.
'He's not violent, he's a lovable dope': XL Bully owner hits back at calls…
Ross Dunbar was fined for striking a taxi driver on the head with a fire extinguisher. Image: DC Thomson.
Passenger's vicious fire extinguisher attack on Aberdeen taxi driver
Photo of Amanda Eunson smiling looking at the camera.
Family of mum, 36, who died just four months after being diagnosed with cancer…
Plans for an urban park in Aberdeen's Queen Street have progressed. The former police headquarters could yet be saved from the wrecking ball. Image: DC Thomson
Queen Street: New planning rules could mean old police HQ is left standing as…
Aberdeen beach masterplan design
Aberdeen beach playpark plans progress as council learns how hundreds of kids shaped design
Hare Anoy lune Lewin Artist: Hannah Jayne Lewin
All you need to know about The Big Hop Trail Farewell Weekend in Aberdeen
Dave Cormack and Ian Yuill could finally come face to face amid the ongoing row over a new Dons stadium at the beach.
Council leaders approaching Dons in bid to end 'disrespectful' stalemate leaving beach stadium in…

Conversation