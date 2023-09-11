Appeal made to find vulnerable 69-year-old Aberdeen man

An appeal has been made to find a vulnerable 69-year-old man who was last seen in the Cornhill area of Aberdeen earlier today.

Terrence Stephen, who has mobility issues and uses a walking stick, was last seen on Cornhill Road at about 1.30pm on September 11.

Mr Stephen is described as 5ft 4ins, is of heavy build and has stubble.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey Adidas jogging bottoms, a grey top, a black jacket, black trainers and glasses.

Inspector Lisa Kerr from Bucksburn Police Station said: “Terrence is vulnerable and it is vitally important that we trace him.

“I am appealing for anyone who may have seen Terrence, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2773 of Monday September 11.”