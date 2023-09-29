‘It’s like Scotland in miniature’: Moray could become a prime destination for film and TV production

A new database has been created to help filmmakers utilise Moray as the backdrop for their productions calling it “Scotland in miniature”.

A new venture called Screen Moray is reaching out to land and property owners to ask them to open their doors as potential filming locations.

The aim is to make Moray “film-friendly” with its many natural and heritage assets, which could be the setting for a wide range of productions.

Marc Hindley, the founder of Screen Moray, recognises the potential Moray has to become a hub for the flourishing film production scene across Scotland.

He explains that Moray is easily accessible, sitting halfway between Inverness and Aberdeen, and some of the most stunning and pristine coastline.

He said: “Moray is like Scotland in miniature, you’ve got coastline, you’ve got hills, you’ve got mountains.

“It’s also got that little bit of uniqueness to it and maybe hasn’t had the publicity that some other regions have had like Loch Ness or the Highlands. It does offer something different to people.

“Our existing sites have already fielded enquiries from TV production companies, so it’s a natural progression to create a dedicated service.

The scheme will ‘put Moray on the world’s screen’

“Our neighbours in Aberdeenshire and Highland have similar services and both are attracting film tourism as a result and a boost for their local economies when film crews are on site.”

Moray has several popular attractions which have boosted tourism in the area post-pandemic, including the Malt Whisky Trail following the River Spey.

Other idyllic locations along the coast include Findhorm, Findochty, Portknockie and Cullen.

Visit Moray Speyside chief executive Gemma Cruickshank said: “This initiative not only simplifies the location scouting process but also provides a platform for individuals and businesses to showcase the natural beauty and unique features that Moray has to offer.

“By registering their spaces, they contribute to an extensive, searchable database, further putting Moray on the map and making the region an increasingly attractive option for filmmakers.”

Mr Hindley says the new database is about “efficiency” and will allow filmmakers to easily choose a suitable location for their production.

He also noted that not only are locations important for on-screen but also behind-the-scenes accommodation is crucial to the production’s success.

He added: “The reason we are doing this is to boost the area and the local economy and to put Moray on the world’s screen, showcasing Moray to the world.”