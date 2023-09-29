‘It’s like Scotland in miniature’: Moray could become a prime destination for film and TV production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

‘It’s like Scotland in miniature’: Moray could become a prime destination for film and TV production

A new database with location and accommodation is being made available to filmmakers looking for their next film location.

By Ross Hempseed
The historic viaduct near Cullen, Moray. Image: Screen Moray.
The historic viaduct near Cullen, Moray. Image: Screen Moray.

A new database has been created to help filmmakers utilise Moray as the backdrop for their productions calling it “Scotland in miniature”.

A new venture called Screen Moray is reaching out to land and property owners to ask them to open their doors as potential filming locations.

The aim is to make Moray “film-friendly” with its many natural and heritage assets, which could be the setting for a wide range of productions.

Marc Hindley, the founder of Screen Moray, recognises the potential Moray has to become a hub for the flourishing film production scene across Scotland.

Dufftown in Moray. Image: Screen Moray.

He explains that Moray is easily accessible, sitting halfway between Inverness and Aberdeen, and some of the most stunning and pristine coastline.

He said: “Moray is like Scotland in miniature, you’ve got coastline, you’ve got hills, you’ve got mountains.

“It’s also got that little bit of uniqueness to it and maybe hasn’t had the publicity that some other regions have had like Loch Ness or the Highlands. It does offer something different to people.

“Our existing sites have already fielded enquiries from TV production companies, so it’s a natural progression to create a dedicated service.

Findochty Harbour in Moray. Image: Screen Moray.

The scheme will ‘put Moray on the world’s screen’

“Our neighbours in Aberdeenshire and Highland have similar services and both are attracting film tourism as a result and a boost for their local economies when film crews are on site.”

Moray has several popular attractions which have boosted tourism in the area post-pandemic, including the Malt Whisky Trail following the River Spey.

Other idyllic locations along the coast include Findhorm, Findochty, Portknockie and Cullen.

Visit Moray Speyside chief executive Gemma Cruickshank said: “This initiative not only simplifies the location scouting process but also provides a platform for individuals and businesses to showcase the natural beauty and unique features that Moray has to offer.

Findhorn in Moray.
Findhorn on the Moray coast. Image: Screen Moray.

“By registering their spaces, they contribute to an extensive, searchable database, further putting Moray on the map and making the region an increasingly attractive option for filmmakers.”

Mr Hindley says the new database is about “efficiency” and will allow filmmakers to easily choose a suitable location for their production.

He also noted that not only are locations important for on-screen but also behind-the-scenes accommodation is crucial to the production’s success.

He added: “The reason we are doing this is to boost the area and the local economy and to put Moray on the world’s screen, showcasing Moray to the world.”

More from Moray

The main entrance to Kinloss Barracks. Picture by Gordon Lennox 26/08/2016
Kinloss man charged with domestic abuse at barracks
Pure Gym coming soon to Elgin.
Pure Gym Elgin: When will the firm open their first gym in Moray?
Aerial view of St Giles' Church looking across Elgin High Street and rest of town.
In Full: St Giles' Church in heart of Elgin could close as part of…
Dennis Slater from the Save Our Surgeries group has vowed to fight on after Moray Coast Medical Practice terminated its lease of the Burghead branch surgery. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Campaigners fight on to restore GP services in Burghead and Hopeman despite latest blow
Elgin North Labour councillor Sandy Keith
Moray Council: Labour takes a swipe at Tories for doubling car park fees -…
Future ownership options for the Telford bridge at Craigellachie will be considered. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thonson
'It's an engineering marvel' - future ownership options to be considered for iconic Telford…
Fees will rise at low turnover carpark in Elgin. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin parking charge doubles - with an end to the 50p minimum - as…
Elgin North councilor Jérémie Fernandes had his motion supporting a campaign to allow asylum seekers to work thrown out on procedural grounds.
Moray Council: Move to back asylum seekers' right to work thrown out
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Upton had extreme pornography featuring dogs Picture shows; Michael Upton. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 26/09/2023
Moray man's sick video stash was 'foul stuff', says sheriff
Glen Wilcox outside Elgin Sheriff Court.
Keith domestic abuser back in court for breaching court order yet again

Conversation