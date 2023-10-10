‘I would not be here today if not for Findhorn rowing pals’: Women saved crewmate’s life after heart attack on boat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I would not be here today if not for Findhorn rowing pals’: Women saved crewmate’s life after heart attack on boat

The women have relived the moment their quick thinking kept MacLean MacLeod alive.

By Shanay Taylor
Maclean Macleod of Findhorn with three fellow members of the Findhorn Coastal Rowing Club who saved his life after a cardiac arrest on the boat.
Maclean Macleod of Findhorn with three fellow members of the Findhorn Coastal Rowing Club who saved his life after a cardiac arrest on the boat. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A group of friends have relived the moment they sprung into action to save the life of their crewmate as they rowed across scenic Findhorn Bay.

Without the quick-thinking actions of Claire Weller, Alison Mckay, and Jackie King, MacLean MacLeod says he “would not be here today”.

The members of the Findhorn Coastal Rowing Club, all aged 51, have now been recognised for their heroism.

And speaking of their courageous act, they are “delighted” their friend has made a full recovery.

Jackie King, Alison McKay, and Claire Weller all received awards for their bravery.
Jackie King, Alison McKay, and Claire Weller all received awards for their bravery. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The trio recalls their instincts kicking in immediately when they recognised that Mr MacLeod wasn’t breathing and had no pulse.

Ms Weller quickly began CPR chest compressions, along with Ms Mckay.

While they scrambled to keep Mr MacLeod alive they shouted instructions for their other crewmates.

The members raced ashore to grab hold of the nearest defibrillator, in a desperate effort to restart his heart.

Ms King, who was out walking at the time, delivered two of the AED shocks to his chest as fears worsened.

The group at Findhorn Bay. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

‘Our friend has made a full recovery’

Thanks to their efforts, he was still alive when paramedics arrived.

Mr MacLeod was then  transferred by ambulance to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

He has since made a full recovery and is “back to his normal self.”

The lucky rower said: “I would not be here today were it not for Captain Claire and the crew.”

Ms Weller, a SAS Wildcat Cardiac Responder added: “We are so lucky he is here and made a full recovery.

“He’s incredibly lucky and he knows it.”

As they all met at the rowing club in Findhorn, they added how they have become “good pals” since the bonding experience last April.

Jackie King, Alison McKayprograms           and Claire Weller attended the awards ceremony in Edinburgh. Image: Claire Weller.

They collected special Brave@Heart certificates recently at an award ceremony in Edinburgh Castle, which were presented by First Minister Humza Yousaf.

Ms Weller added: “The whole experience was amazing. It was awesome to be in the castle and meet the First Minister.

“He couldn’t have been nicer and he took a lot of time to speak with us about our award nomination.”

Olympic gold medalist Katherine Grainger presented them with an award back in January. Image: Claire Weller.

This isn’t the first time their act of bravery has been recognised as former rower and Olympic gold medalist, Katherine Grainger, presented them with an award from the Royal Humane Society.

Sharing how fortunate they feel to be recognised for this award, they said it couldn’t have been done without the Scottish Ambulance Service. 

Conversation