‘I would not be here today if not for Findhorn rowing pals’: Women saved crewmate’s life after heart attack on boat

A group of friends have relived the moment they sprung into action to save the life of their crewmate as they rowed across scenic Findhorn Bay.

Without the quick-thinking actions of Claire Weller, Alison Mckay, and Jackie King, MacLean MacLeod says he “would not be here today”.

The members of the Findhorn Coastal Rowing Club, all aged 51, have now been recognised for their heroism.

And speaking of their courageous act, they are “delighted” their friend has made a full recovery.

The trio recalls their instincts kicking in immediately when they recognised that Mr MacLeod wasn’t breathing and had no pulse.

Ms Weller quickly began CPR chest compressions, along with Ms Mckay.

While they scrambled to keep Mr MacLeod alive they shouted instructions for their other crewmates.

The members raced ashore to grab hold of the nearest defibrillator, in a desperate effort to restart his heart.

Ms King, who was out walking at the time, delivered two of the AED shocks to his chest as fears worsened.

‘Our friend has made a full recovery’

Thanks to their efforts, he was still alive when paramedics arrived.

Mr MacLeod was then transferred by ambulance to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

He has since made a full recovery and is “back to his normal self.”

The lucky rower said: “I would not be here today were it not for Captain Claire and the crew.”

Ms Weller, a SAS Wildcat Cardiac Responder added: “We are so lucky he is here and made a full recovery.

“He’s incredibly lucky and he knows it.”

As they all met at the rowing club in Findhorn, they added how they have become “good pals” since the bonding experience last April.

They collected special Brave@Heart certificates recently at an award ceremony in Edinburgh Castle, which were presented by First Minister Humza Yousaf.

Ms Weller added: “The whole experience was amazing. It was awesome to be in the castle and meet the First Minister.

“He couldn’t have been nicer and he took a lot of time to speak with us about our award nomination.”

This isn’t the first time their act of bravery has been recognised as former rower and Olympic gold medalist, Katherine Grainger, presented them with an award from the Royal Humane Society.

Sharing how fortunate they feel to be recognised for this award, they said it couldn’t have been done without the Scottish Ambulance Service.