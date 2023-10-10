Ross County’s Premiership trip to Dundee rearranged for later this month

Ross County’s Premiership trip to Dundee has been rearranged for later this month.

The Staggies had been due to face Tony Docherty’s side on Saturday, however the fixture was postponed on the morning of the match due to a waterlogged surface at Dens Park.

Given this weekend’s international break, the call-off means County will have gone three weeks without a match by the time they host St Mirren on October 21.

They will face a quick turnaround following that encounter, with the trip to Dens Park now rearranged for Tuesday, October 24 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Our postponed away match against @DundeeFC, will now take place on Tuesday 24th October with a 7:45PM kick-off. pic.twitter.com/wIuKkcUYgA — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) October 10, 2023

It will be County’s first fixture against the Dark Blues – who won promotion to the top-flight last season – since goals from Joseph Hungbo and Regan Charles-Cook secured a 2-1 win for Malky Mackay’s side on Tayside in February 2022.

County are 11th in the Premiership table after taking seven points from their opening seven matches, with Dundee only ahead of them on goal difference.