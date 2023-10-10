Ross County’s Premiership trip to Dundee rearranged for later this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County’s Premiership trip to Dundee rearranged for later this month

The Dens Park fixture, which was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch on Saturday, will now take place on Tuesday, October 24.

By Andy Skinner
Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Ross County’s Premiership trip to Dundee has been rearranged for later this month.

The Staggies had been due to face Tony Docherty’s side on Saturday, however the fixture was postponed on the morning of the match due to a waterlogged surface at Dens Park.

Given this weekend’s international break, the call-off means County will have gone three weeks without a match by the time they host St Mirren on October 21.

They will face a quick turnaround following that encounter, with the trip to Dens Park now rearranged for Tuesday, October 24 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

It will be County’s first fixture against the Dark Blues – who won promotion to the top-flight last season – since goals from Joseph Hungbo and Regan Charles-Cook secured a 2-1 win for Malky Mackay’s side on Tayside in February 2022.

Regan Charles-Cook nets the winner for Ross County against Dundee in February 2022. Image: SNS

County are 11th in the Premiership table after taking seven points from their opening seven matches, with Dundee only ahead of them on goal difference.

