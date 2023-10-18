Feedback sought on new cemetery for Elgin and Buckie housing development

Moray Council is seeking feedback on plans for a new cemetery in Elgin.

The local authority has submitted a proposal of application notice (PAN) which will go before councillors next week.

Members will also be asked to consider a PAN for houses and retail units at Buckie.

Where will Elgin’s new cemetery be?

A 6.6 hectare area has been identified for the potential cemetery to the east of Linkwood Farm.

It is adjacent to Linkwood Road, and part of the boundary takes in a portion of the gas distribution station towards Jasmine Drive.

Councillors will be asked to give their thoughts on both developments at a meeting of the planning committee on Tuesday.

Their views will be used to inform the applicants of local issues around the sites before formal planning applications are submitted.

As the areas for both proposals are more than two hectares, they are considered major developments.

The council has been searching for years to find a suitable site for a cemetery in Elgin, with plots at the current one are becoming scarce.

Public information sessions will be held in New Elgin and Ashgrove Hall on Tuesday and 28 November.

Consultations will also be carried out with Innes and Elgin community councils over the cemetery proposal.

All six Elgin councillors and three ward members for Fochabers Lhanbryde will also be asked for their views.

Buckie housing development

In papers for the meeting, senior planning officer Andrew Miller said: “This current report is not about the merits of the proposed development but rather, based on local knowledge of local issues and wider concerns.”

Springfield Properties lodged the PAN for houses and retail units on the southern edge of Buckie in the summer.

The site is around 6.9 hectares and is located on open farm land to the east of

Barrhill Road.

There are expected to be more than 50 houses included in the final planning application.

Public consultations have already been held on the proposal.