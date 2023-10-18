Feedback sought on new cemetery for Elgin and Buckie housing development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Feedback sought on new cemetery for Elgin and Buckie housing development

The local authority has submitted a proposal of application notice (PAN) for a cemetery which will go before councillors next week.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Elgin Cemetery
Space at Elgin Cemetery is limited and Moray Council is looking for feedback on proposals for a new one on the edge of the town. Image: Moray Council

Moray Council is seeking feedback on plans for a new cemetery in Elgin.

The local authority has submitted a proposal of application notice (PAN) which will go before councillors next week.

Members will also be asked to consider a PAN for houses and retail units at Buckie.

Where will Elgin’s new cemetery be?

A 6.6 hectare area has been identified for the potential cemetery to the east of Linkwood Farm.

It is adjacent to Linkwood Road, and part of the boundary takes in a portion of the gas distribution station towards Jasmine Drive.

Councillors will be asked to give their thoughts on both developments at a meeting of the planning committee on Tuesday.

Their views will be used to inform the applicants of local issues around the sites before formal planning applications are submitted.

As the areas for both proposals are more than two hectares, they are considered major developments.

Moray council
Councillors will give feedback on proposals for a new cemetery in Elgin next week. Image: Moray Council

The council has been searching for years to find a suitable site for a cemetery in Elgin, with plots at the current one are becoming scarce.

Public information sessions will be held in New Elgin and Ashgrove Hall on Tuesday and 28 November.

Consultations will also be carried out with Innes and Elgin community councils over the cemetery proposal.

All six Elgin councillors and three ward members for Fochabers Lhanbryde will also be asked for their views.

Buckie housing development

In papers for the meeting, senior planning officer Andrew Miller said: “This current report is not about the merits of the proposed development but rather, based on local knowledge of local issues and wider concerns.”

Springfield Properties lodged the PAN for houses and retail units on the southern edge of Buckie in the summer.

The site is around 6.9 hectares and is located on open farm land to the east of
Barrhill Road.

There are expected to be more than 50 houses included in the final planning application.

Public consultations have already been held on the proposal.

