Krispy Kreme: Could Elgin get its own Krispy Kreme store in 2024?

Earlier this week, we revealed their doughnuts were now available from a cabinet inside Elgin's Asda.

By Sean McAngus
Krispy Kreme has spoken out after calls for a new store in the Elgin town centre.
Krispy Kreme has revealed it is reviewing shop sites in the north, raising hopes of a Moray standalone.

The US brand first arrived in Scotland back in 2013.

It has since grown with stores across the country.

Exterior of the Asda in Elgin, which will be getting a Krispy Kreme cabinet.
Elgin Asda.

It is home to the company’s famous handmade glazed creations, range of flavours and fun decorations.

This is the first time the American brand has ventured into Moray.

Woman browses array of doughnuts at a Krispy Kreme store.
Krispy Kreme’s array of treats.

Could Krispy Kreme open new store in Elgin?

Aerial view of Elgin.
Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The news was widely welcomed.

Our story was shared by hundreds across social media.

With some even suggesting Krispy Kreme should explore opening a new store in the Elgin town centre.

Elizabeth H. Scott said: “If the product sells well from an in-store cabinet in Asda, the company might consider a store of its own in the town.”

Table spread of doughnuts from Krispy Kreme.
Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme response

For the first time, Krispy Kreme has responded to the calls.

A spokeswoman has revealed: “Krispy Kreme is reviewing locations in the North East of Scotland for a shop, with plans to launch in the early part of 2024.

“This is all the information that can be provided at this stage.”

Aerial view of St Giles' Church looking across Elgin High Street and rest of town.
Elgin High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

There are vacant spots in the St Giles Centre and on the High Street if the firm is keen for a Elgin town centre location.

Earlier this year, locals suggested the former Starbucks building at 143 Elgin High Street could be perfect for another chain.

It is currently on the market with an annual rent of £30,000 plus VAT.

The Future of Elgin

Conversation