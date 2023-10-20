Moray army captain who served in Iraq and Afghanistan to run London Marathon

When Paul Brown signed up for this year’s London Marathon, he had very firm ideas about it all.

The Kinloss-based officer has never run the gruelling marathon before – and is very, very sure he won’t run it again.

But in the meantime, he is throwing himself into training – and raising cash for the veterans charity Erskine.

Captain Brown, of the 39 Engineer Regiment, is based at Kinloss Barracks in Moray.

The 50-year-old has served since May 1990 and is no stranger to facing challenges head-on.

He has been operational in the First Gulf War, the Yugoslavian conflict, the war in Afghanistan, and most recently Iraq.

How did Paul get into the London Marathon?

Cptn Brown describes himself as “not a regular runner”.

He has never run a marathon before – but years of applying for the London ballot and he has finally beaten the notoriously difficult odds.

He said: “This will be not only my first London Marathon, but my first marathon ever.

“I am not a regular runner, some people must think I am crazy, but I have spent many years applying to get in and this is the first time I have been successful.

“I was not going to turn this opportunity down.”

He says he has a good standard of fitness and is already looking at a beginners training plan, so hopes that will see him through.

But for him, the extra incentive of raising awareness and cash for a charity close to his heart should help him through the miles.

Cptn Brown added: “It will be an honour and a privilege to pull on that purple vest and represent Erskine at the London Marathon.

“Although I am originally from England, I have recently spent a large part of my career in Scotland. I have witnessed first-hand the fantastic work that the charity carries out for veterans across the country.

“I hope by running the London Marathon for Erskine, I help to raise awareness of the amazing work that they do in the veterans’ community.

“If we can raise some money along the way, then that would be even better.”

What does the veterans charity Erskine do?

Erskine, based in Renfrewshire and Edinburgh, has three care homes and a veterans village in the central belt.

They support over 1,000 veterans and their families from all over Scotland.

Erskine provide round-the-clock specialist care for veterans aged between 17 and 103 years of age.

Many of these veterans have fought in conflicts such as World War II, the Falklands, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Wing Commander Ian Cumming MBE is chief executive of Erskine.

He said: “By taking part in the London Marathon for Erskine, Captain Paul Brown and others like him will be helping to provide the high standard of care our veterans so richly deserve.

“His efforts are inspiring to all of us, and I wish him well in his training.”

To donate to Captain Paul Brown’s fundraising page, please visit: https://2024tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/paul-brown

To donate directly to Erskine, please visit Erskine.org.uk/donate