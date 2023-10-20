Moray army captain who served in Iraq and Afghanistan to run London Marathon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Moray army captain who served in Iraq and Afghanistan to run London Marathon

The gruelling race will be Paul Brown's first time running the 26.2-mile distance - and he's fairly certain it will also be his last.

By Sarah Bruce
A split screen picture with Captain Paul Brown inn uniform on the left and a crowd scene from the London Marathon on the right.
Captain Paul Brown is starting his training for the London Marathon next year. I,age: DC Thomson design team

When Paul Brown signed up for this year’s London Marathon, he had very firm ideas about it all.

The Kinloss-based officer has never run the gruelling  marathon before – and is very, very sure he won’t run it again.

But in the meantime, he is throwing himself into training – and raising cash for the veterans charity Erskine.

Captain Brown, of the 39 Engineer Regiment, is based at Kinloss Barracks in Moray.

The 50-year-old has served since May 1990 and is no stranger to facing challenges head-on.

He has been operational in the First Gulf War, the Yugoslavian conflict, the war in Afghanistan, and most recently Iraq.

How did Paul get into the London Marathon?

Cptn Brown describes himself as “not a regular runner”.

He has never run a marathon before – but years of applying for the London ballot and he has finally beaten the notoriously difficult odds.

He said: “This will be not only my first London Marathon, but my first marathon ever.

“I am not a regular runner, some people must think I am crazy, but I have spent many years applying to get in and this is the first time I have been successful.

“I was not going to turn this opportunity down.”

He says he has a good standard of fitness and is already looking at a beginners training plan, so hopes that will see him through.

But for him, the extra incentive of raising awareness and cash for a charity close to his heart should help him through the miles.

Captain Paul Brown in running gear, including a purple Erskine vest, in a grassy area.
Captain Paul Brown. Image: Erskine

Cptn Brown added: “It will be an honour and a privilege to pull on that purple vest and represent Erskine at the London Marathon.

“Although I am originally from England, I have recently spent a large part of my career in Scotland. I have witnessed first-hand the fantastic work that the charity carries out for veterans across the country.

“I hope by running the London Marathon for Erskine, I help to raise awareness of the amazing work that they do in the veterans’ community.

“If we can raise some money along the way, then that would be even better.”

A "crowd" scene from a recent London Marathon, with dozens of runners on the course and union flags and marathon logo flags lining the route.
The 2021 London Marathon. Image: Ray Tang/Shutterstock

What does the veterans charity Erskine do?

Erskine, based in Renfrewshire and Edinburgh, has three care homes and a veterans village in the central belt.

They support over 1,000 veterans and their families from all over Scotland.

Erskine provide round-the-clock specialist care for veterans aged between 17 and 103 years of age.

Many of these veterans have fought in conflicts such as World War II, the Falklands, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Wing Commander Ian Cumming MBE is chief executive of Erskine.

He said: “By taking part in the London Marathon for Erskine, Captain Paul Brown and others like him will be helping to provide the high standard of care our veterans so richly deserve.

“His efforts are inspiring to all of us, and I wish him well in his training.”

To donate to Captain Paul Brown’s fundraising page, please visit: https://2024tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/paul-brown

To donate directly to Erskine, please visit Erskine.org.uk/donate

