Home News Moray

Elgin’s parking problem: Meeting called to debate ideas to solve issue once and for all

Complaints about drivers ignoring the rules in the town centre are growing.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Multiple cars parked on pavement on Elgin High Street.
Elgin shoppers and businesses regularly report cars parked on High Street pavements. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Frustrated motorists and shoppers in Elgin will be asked for their ideas on how to solve the town centre’s parking problems at a public meeting.

Anger about cars parking in loading bays, on double yellow lines and even on pavements has been growing for several years.

There are also worries about the number of drivers ignoring the ban on vehicles on the pedestrianised Plainstones between 11am and 4pm.

The issue is a frequent cause for complaint amongst shoppers, workers and businesses on the High Street and surrounding area.

Now Elgin Community Council wants to hear your ideas about how to solve the parking problems once and for all at a public meeting.

Need for illegal parking deterrent in Elgin

Over the last year meetings of Elgin Community Council have been “dominated” by complaints and debated about the parking problem.

The talks have discussed ways to crack down on those motorists ignoring the rules by leaving their vehicles wherever they want.

Alistair Kennedy, chairman of Elgin Community Council, believes the issue has grown from a lack of “deterrent”.

Two cars parked in loading bays on Elgin High Street.
The misuse of loading bays is a common complaint about Elgin High Street parking. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He said: “We have been arguing you will never solve the problem without some form of traffic warden.

“We’re not saying you’ll need 10 or 14 of them, but traffic wardens of some kind because even if they’re in existence in some form then there will be a deterrent.

“The police do issue some tickets, but they’re so stretched too that they don’t have the resource to monitor it properly.

“Something needs to change.”

‘We want to hear your ideas’

Mr Kennedy stressed the community council was open to any ideas from local residents to solve the parking problem in the centre of Elgin.

Concerns are centred on the High Street, Batchen Street and South Street but stretch out into all the surrounding areas.

Alastair Kennedy, leaning on a wooden fence with traffic behind.
Alastair Kennedy, chairman of Elgin Community Council. Image: DC Thomson

The community council is keen to consider all options to address the issue once and for all.

Mr Kennedy said: “We would all like to park wherever we want but the High Street was pedestrianised for a reason. Whether people agree with it or not, it has happened.

“We’re really interested to know everyone’s ideas about how they would solve it.

“It doesn’t have to be traffic wardens. It could be bollards, maybe the charges need looked at or whatever people think would work.”

Elgin Community Council’s public meeting about parking will be held on Wednesday, November 1 in Elgin Town Hall at 7pm.

Elgin parking charge doubles – with an end to the 50p minimum – as councillors overturn previous decision

Conversation