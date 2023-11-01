Scotland’s first ever quadruple amputee surfer set to return to global stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Scotland’s first ever quadruple amputee surfer set to return to global stage

Jade Edward reveals how Storm Babet has impacted training this year.

By Sean McAngus
Jade Edward and Surfable Scotland's Kev Anderson. Image: ISA Jersson Barboza
Jade Edward and Surfable Scotland's Kev Anderson. Image: ISA Jersson Barboza

Jade Edward, Scotland’s first-ever quadruple amputee surfer, made her mark on the global stage last December.

She surfed her way to the semi finals of the prestigious World Para Surfing Championship, held on the sun-kissed shores of Pismo Beach, California.

This month, she will return to the worldwide contest and will be joined by former Paralympian hand-cyclist Karen Darke in the para surf Scotland team.

Despite Storm Babet affecting training, Jade is thrilled to be representing Scotland once again in the contest which will take place at Huntington Beach, California this time.

Jade Edward in action for world championships last year. Image: ISA Jersson Barboza

Jade said: “I’m really excited to represent Scotland again and looking forward to catching up with people I met from last year’s competition.

“In terms of training, I have tried to do it as much as possible but there hasn’t been the right waves.

“The bad weather conditions has impacted on it.

“At the end of the day, I’m just going to try my best and have fun.”

Jade Edward. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

How did Jade get into surfing?

Watch our previous interview with Jade:

The youngster from Oldmeldrum had to have surgery on all four limbs after being struck down by meningitis when she was just two.

She was introduced to the sport after a chance encounter with Surfable Scotland’s Kev Anderson at Hopeman Beach.

It snowballed from there.

Jade Edward. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Surfable Scotland’s long-term vision is to build a state-of-the-art inclusive surf centre in Lossiemouth.

She said: “Surfable have been really supportive.

“Getting to train in a state of the art facility would be amazing.

“It will be exciting to get a facility like that in the area.”

Lossiemouth pictured. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Around £20,000 was raised in two and half weeks to help them get across to America for the competition.

Gleaner and Ross-shire Engineering are sponsors for the para surf Scotland team.

The 2023 ISA World Para Surfing Championships will take place from 5-11 November.

More from Moray

You sent us your Halloween pictures in your droves.
PHOTOS: Your Halloween pictures from the north and north-east
Votes can be submitted up until Wednesday November 15.
Vote for The P&J's official charity partners today: Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire large charities
Votes can be submitted up until Wednesday November 15.
Vote for The P&J's official charity partners today: Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire small to medium…
Votes can be submitted up until Wednesday November 15.
Vote for The P&J's official charity partners today: Highlands, Islands and Moray large charities
Votes can be submitted up until Wednesday November 15.
Vote for The P&J's official charity partners today: Highlands, Islands and Moray small to…
Collage of Beach Hut logo and flooded car park.
Beauty spot cafe on Moray coast fears more extreme weather through winter could 'cripple'…
Jade and Gary Archibald, of Elgin. 'We were just burnt out and couldn't do it anymore,' said Jade. Each of the seven candles represents a lost embryo. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin couple open up on fertility 'heartache' as soaring costs price more patients out…
Pure Gym in Elgin
Elgin Pure Gym: Opening date revealed for new 24-hour fitness facility
Hopeman GP surgery behind green fencing.
Shocked Moray health campaigners hit out at 'sleekit sale' of GP surgery
The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, pictured during an engagement earlier this month, will travel to Burghead and Forres this week. Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.
William and Kate to visit mental health organisations in Moray

Conversation