Scotland’s first ever quadruple amputee surfer set to return to global stage

Jade Edward, Scotland’s first-ever quadruple amputee surfer, made her mark on the global stage last December.

She surfed her way to the semi finals of the prestigious World Para Surfing Championship, held on the sun-kissed shores of Pismo Beach, California.

This month, she will return to the worldwide contest and will be joined by former Paralympian hand-cyclist Karen Darke in the para surf Scotland team.

Despite Storm Babet affecting training, Jade is thrilled to be representing Scotland once again in the contest which will take place at Huntington Beach, California this time.

Jade said: “I’m really excited to represent Scotland again and looking forward to catching up with people I met from last year’s competition.

“In terms of training, I have tried to do it as much as possible but there hasn’t been the right waves.

“The bad weather conditions has impacted on it.

“At the end of the day, I’m just going to try my best and have fun.”

How did Jade get into surfing?

Watch our previous interview with Jade:

The youngster from Oldmeldrum had to have surgery on all four limbs after being struck down by meningitis when she was just two.

She was introduced to the sport after a chance encounter with Surfable Scotland’s Kev Anderson at Hopeman Beach.

It snowballed from there.

Surfable Scotland’s long-term vision is to build a state-of-the-art inclusive surf centre in Lossiemouth.

She said: “Surfable have been really supportive.

“Getting to train in a state of the art facility would be amazing.

“It will be exciting to get a facility like that in the area.”

Around £20,000 was raised in two and half weeks to help them get across to America for the competition.

Gleaner and Ross-shire Engineering are sponsors for the para surf Scotland team.

The 2023 ISA World Para Surfing Championships will take place from 5-11 November.