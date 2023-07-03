Charity with vision to build Scotland’s first inclusive surf facility in Lossiemouth on the hunt for sponsor to boost profile on the world para-surfing stage

A charity hoping to build Scotland’s first inclusive surfing facility is on the hunt for a sponsor to boost the country’s profile on the world para-surfing circuit.

Surfable Scotland’s long term vision is to deliver such a facility in Lossiemouth.

It is hoped a corporate sponsor will be landed before the World Para Surfing Championship in November.

Success would give vital support to athletes competing.

Moray Business Women is leading efforts to find one.

Recently, the group raised £7,000 for the charity through a charity dinner and silent auction at The Seafield Arms in Cullen.

What is happening?

The charity’s Glyn Morris and Kev Anderson wants to find a corporate sponsor who shares their vision and recognise the value of supporting Surfable Scotland’s work with elite para surfers.

Moray Business Women’s president Ailsa Stinson said: “We are incredibly proud of the success of our recent charity dinner and silent auction, which brought together the local community in a meaningful way.

“Now, we invite local businesses to join us in furthering our support for Surfable Scotland.

“By becoming a corporate sponsor, companies can play a vital role in raising Scotland’s profile on the world para-surfing stage and supporting extraordinary athletes like Jade Edward.”

Success on global stage

Last year, Scotland’s first ever quadruple amputee surfer Jade Edward reached the semi-finals at the World Para Surfing Championship in America.

She competed at Pismo Beach, California which was her first taste on the global stage.

The youngster from Oldmeldrum had to have surgery on all four limbs after being struck down by meningitis when she was just two.

She was introduced to the sport after a chance encounter with adaptive facility Surfable Scotland’s Kev Anderson at Hopeman Beach.

The surfer gave her first ever media interview to the Press and Journal opening up about her journey from trying out surfing to aiming for international stardom.

She was the youngest competitor at the event and youngest-ever female to take part in the world championship.

Jade said: “It was surreal, I didn’t think I would do well.

“I was a little nervous at first and when I got into the water I loved it.

“I got to the semi-final which was brilliant and it was great to meet all the other people who are like me.”

How can I get in contact with Surfable Scotland to sponsor them?

Any business interested in sponsoring Surfable Scotland can contact Glyn Morris on 07779 000203 or email glyn@friendlyaccess.org.