Charity with vision to build Scotland’s first inclusive surf facility in Lossiemouth on the hunt for sponsor to boost profile on the world para-surfing stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Charity with vision to build Scotland’s first inclusive surf facility in Lossiemouth on the hunt for sponsor to boost profile on the world para-surfing stage

Businesses are being encouraged to come forward to support the group.

By Sean McAngus
Jade Edward in action for world championships. Image: ISA Jersson Barboza
Jade Edward in action for world championships. Image: ISA Jersson Barboza

A charity hoping to build Scotland’s first inclusive surfing facility is on the hunt for a sponsor to boost the country’s profile on the world para-surfing circuit.

Surfable Scotland’s long term vision is to deliver such a facility in Lossiemouth.

It is hoped a corporate sponsor will be landed before the World Para Surfing Championship in November.

Success would give vital support to athletes competing.

Moray Business Women is leading efforts to find one.

Recently, the group raised £7,000 for the charity through a charity dinner and silent auction at The Seafield Arms in Cullen.

Moray Business Womens’ president Ailsa Stinson with Kev Anderson and Glyn Morris.

What is happening?

The charity’s Glyn Morris and Kev Anderson wants to find a corporate sponsor who shares their vision and recognise the value of supporting Surfable Scotland’s work with elite para surfers.

Moray Business Women’s president Ailsa Stinson said: “We are incredibly proud of the success of our recent charity dinner and silent auction, which brought together the local community in a meaningful way.

“Now, we invite local businesses to join us in furthering our support for Surfable Scotland.

“By becoming a corporate sponsor, companies can play a vital role in raising Scotland’s profile on the world para-surfing stage and supporting extraordinary athletes like Jade Edward.”

Success on global stage

Last year, Scotland’s first ever quadruple amputee surfer Jade Edward reached the semi-finals at the World Para Surfing Championship in America.

She competed at Pismo Beach, California which was her first taste on the global stage.

Jade Edward and Surfable Scotland’s Kev Anderson. Image: ISA Jersson Barboza

The youngster from Oldmeldrum had to have surgery on all four limbs after being struck down by meningitis when she was just two.

She was introduced to the sport after a chance encounter with adaptive facility Surfable Scotland’s Kev Anderson at Hopeman Beach.

Jade Edward. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson 21/10/2022

The surfer gave her first ever media interview to the Press and Journal opening up about her journey from trying out surfing to aiming for international stardom.

She was the youngest competitor at the event and youngest-ever female to take part in the world championship.

Jade said: “It was surreal, I didn’t think I would do well.

“I was a little nervous at first and when I got into the water I loved it.

“I got to the semi-final which was brilliant and it was great to meet all the other people who are like me.”

How can I get in contact with Surfable Scotland to sponsor them?

Any business interested in sponsoring Surfable Scotland can contact Glyn Morris on 07779 000203 or email glyn@friendlyaccess.org.

More from Press and Journal

Rhys Williams explained to Aberdeen fans why he's moved on loan from Liverpool. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen duo Leighton Clarkson and Rhys Williams have fun in the sun answering fans'…
ICT boss Billy Dodds said everyone had to show patience before Billy Mckay signed a new Caley Jags contract. Image: SNS Group
'Be a record-breaker' is Billy Dodds' plea to Caley Jags star Billy Mckay after…
The Flying Scotsman being turned at Ferryhill Railway Trust. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Gallery: Did you see the Flying Scotsman in Aberdeen?
Aberdeen's P&J Live team collection their award in London for being the most versatile venue in the UK. Image: P&J Live.
Aberdeen's P&J Live wins award for 'most versatile' UK venue
South Uist locals are angry over ferry cancellations. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Western Isles councillor blasts 'remote' mainland officials over ferries crisis
Stornoway cyclist Christina Mackenzie pictured on her bike in the Highlands.
2023 Island Games: Cyclist Christina Mackenzie on her long road from hit-and-run recovery to…
Josh Meekings, left, with Brora Rangers manager Ally MacDonald. Image: Courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Off-the-field focus is good for player-assistant boss Josh Meekings at Brora Rangers
Elgin City player-manager Ross Draper. Image: SNS Group
Elgin City and Banks o' Dee keen to sharpen up further in Spain Park…
Some young people don't perform as well in exams as others - but it doesn't mean they are unintelligent (Image: Lois GoBe/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Our outdated school curriculums aren't fit for purpose
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The family of a disabled woman whose carer repeatedly stole from her while she was in hospital and suffering from dementia have said the woman was left ?heartbroken and stunned? at the betrayal Picture shows; Sarah Littlejohn stole more than ?6,000 from then 89-year-old Elsie Stephen while she was not only acting as her carer but in a relationship with the pensioner?s nephew. N/A. Supplied by Family handout (Elsie)/Facebook (Littlejohn) Date; Unknown
'Heartbroken' pensioner died waiting for apology from thieving carer who betrayed her trust