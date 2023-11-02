7 restaurants and food trucks to visit with the family this Bonfire Night in Inverness

Bught Park in Inverness will play host to a spectacular bonfire and fireworks display this Sunday in celebration of Guy Fawkes Night.

Running from 5pm to (roughly) 7.30pm, spectators will be treated to a host of entertainment as well as the display — including a funfair, catering village and performance by Fly Agaric Fire Display Team.

I understand more than anyone that you’ll be keen to tuck into a sweet or savoury treat ahead of or during the event.

So, I have pulled together a list of restaurants and food trucks to visit this Bonfire Night in Inverness.

The Mustard Seed

The Mustard Seed may be a (roughly) 20 minute walk away from Bught Park, but the venue is ideal for families after a two-course or three-course meal before the fireworks display, which starts at 7pm.

Sausage, mash and gravy, fish, chips and peas, salmon, and ‘pasta of the day’ feature on the kids menu, among other dishes. All items cost £8.95.

Address: 16 Fraser Street, Inverness IV1 1DW

La Tortilla Asesina

You’re looking at a similar walking distance from La Tortilla Asesina. However, you won’t be sorry if you and the little ones agree on heading here.

The Spanish restaurant, which is 20 years old, has a large range of tapas and paellas on the cards. Everyone will leave full and satisfied, mark my words.

Address: 99 Castle Street, Inverness IV2 3EA

Escobar — Taqueria & Cocktails

As for fans of Mexican food, Escobar is just the place for you.

Whether you love spice or the depth of rich flavours that Mexican cuisine brings to the table, the venue will have a number of plates that take your fancy.

Oh, and they have an extensive drinks menu too…

Address: 10 Queensgate, Inverness IV1 1DA

Tiger on The Wall

Located a tad closer to Bught Park is Tiger on The Wall. Ever since I first enjoyed a takeaway from the Indian and Oriental restaurant, I’ve spoken highly of its food.

You can opt to take your dishes away like I did or sit in, but I would recommend booking ahead of your visit.

Address: 4 Ardross Terrace, Inverness IV3 5NQ

The Big Orange

From noon to 8pm, locals are in for a right treat.

Why’s that? Because Mike McGarrie, owner of The Big Orange, will be taking his food truck to The Highland Food & Drink Trail on Sunday. He’ll also be there on Saturday…

I can’t recommend stopping by to experience the scran for yourself enough. The dishes are hearty, hefty and delicious.

Address: Ness Walk, Inverness IV3 5NN

The Redshank

If you don’t have the time or energy to eat out with Bught Park this Bonfire Night, then fear not as The Redshank will be at the site serving customers from 5pm to 8pm.

You and the family can choose from Cullen skink, beer battered haddock and chips, beef shin stovies, and more.

Address: Bught Park, Bught Road, Inverness IV3 5SP

The Angry Seagull Fish & Chips

Also dishing out food at Bught Park is The Angry Seagull Fish & Chips.

There’s plenty on offer for kids and adults alike. If you were to ask me, I’d be going for some pulled pork or fish tacos…

Address: Bught Park, Bught Road, Inverness IV3 5SP