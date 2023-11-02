7 restaurants and food trucks to visit with the family this Bonfire Night in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

7 restaurants and food trucks to visit with the family this Bonfire Night in Inverness

A host of spectators will be stopping by Bught Park to celebrate Guy Fawkes Day.

Escobar is located on Queensgate. Image: Supplied by Escobar — Tequeria and Cocktails
Escobar is located on Queensgate. Image: Supplied by Escobar — Tequeria and Cocktails
By Karla Sinclair

Bught Park in Inverness will play host to a spectacular bonfire and fireworks display this Sunday in celebration of Guy Fawkes Night.

Running from 5pm to (roughly) 7.30pm, spectators will be treated to a host of entertainment as well as the display — including a funfair, catering village and performance by Fly Agaric Fire Display Team.

A Bonfire Night firework display in Inverness
Guy Fawkes Day is this Sunday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

I understand more than anyone that you’ll be keen to tuck into a sweet or savoury treat ahead of or during the event.

So, I have pulled together a list of restaurants and food trucks to visit this Bonfire Night in Inverness.

The Mustard Seed

The Mustard Seed may be a (roughly) 20 minute walk away from Bught Park, but the venue is ideal for families after a two-course or three-course meal before the fireworks display, which starts at 7pm.

Sausage, mash and gravy, fish, chips and peas, salmon, and ‘pasta of the day’ feature on the kids menu, among other dishes. All items cost £8.95.

Address: 16 Fraser Street, Inverness IV1 1DW

A dish available at The Mustard Seed on Bonfire Night in Inverness
High quality plates are available at The Mustard Seed in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

La Tortilla Asesina

You’re looking at a similar walking distance from La Tortilla Asesina. However, you won’t be sorry if you and the little ones agree on heading here.

The Spanish restaurant, which is 20 years old, has a large range of tapas and paellas on the cards. Everyone will leave full and satisfied, mark my words.

Address: 99 Castle Street, Inverness IV2 3EA

Tapas dishes from La Tortilla Asesina, available in Inverness
Tasty tapas at La Tortilla Asesina. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Escobar — Taqueria & Cocktails

As for fans of Mexican food, Escobar is just the place for you.

Whether you love spice or the depth of rich flavours that Mexican cuisine brings to the table, the venue will have a number of plates that take your fancy.

Oh, and they have an extensive drinks menu too…

Address: 10 Queensgate, Inverness IV1 1DA

A meal from Escobar — Tequeria & Cocktails
Escobar — Tequeria & Cocktails is perfect for lovers of Mexican cuisine. Image: Supplied by Escobar — Tequeria & Cocktails

Tiger on The Wall

Located a tad closer to Bught Park is Tiger on The Wall. Ever since I first enjoyed a takeaway from the Indian and Oriental restaurant, I’ve spoken highly of its food.

You can opt to take your dishes away like I did or sit in, but I would recommend booking ahead of your visit.

Address: 4 Ardross Terrace, Inverness IV3 5NQ

Tiger on The Wall's chicken biryani, which will be available Bonfire Night in Inverness
You could tuck into Tiger on The Wall’s chicken biryani this Bonfire Night in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Big Orange

From noon to 8pm, locals are in for a right treat.

Why’s that? Because Mike McGarrie, owner of The Big Orange, will be taking his food truck to The Highland Food & Drink Trail on Sunday. He’ll also be there on Saturday…

I can’t recommend stopping by to experience the scran for yourself enough. The dishes are hearty, hefty and delicious.

Address: Ness Walk, Inverness IV3 5NN

Mike McGarrie outside the 'Big Orange', which will be open on Bonfire Night in Inverness
Mike McGarrie, owner of the ‘Big Orange’. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Redshank

If you don’t have the time or energy to eat out with Bught Park this Bonfire Night, then fear not as The Redshank will be at the site serving customers from 5pm to 8pm.

You and the family can choose from Cullen skink, beer battered haddock and chips, beef shin stovies, and more.

Address: Bught Park, Bught Road, Inverness IV3 5SP

A plate of Uist king scallops with Cockburn haggis and a smoked bacon salad from The Redshank
Uist king scallops with Cockburn haggis and a smoked bacon salad from The Redshank. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Angry Seagull Fish & Chips

Also dishing out food at Bught Park is The Angry Seagull Fish & Chips.

There’s plenty on offer for kids and adults alike. If you were to ask me, I’d be going for some pulled pork or fish tacos…

Address: Bught Park, Bught Road, Inverness IV3 5SP

Owner Grant outside his food truck
Food truck owner Grant will be celebrating Bonfire Night in Inverness this year, at Bught Park. Image: Supplied by Grant MacNicol

Conversation