Police reassure public as fresh appeal is made for New Elgin murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Police reassure public as fresh appeal is made for New Elgin murder

It’s understood Kiesha Donaghy was found dead in her home with head injuries after friends and family grew concerned that they hadn’t heard from her.

By Bailey Moreton
Police will be carrying out a murder investigation into the death of Kiesha Donaghy. Image: Jasperimage.
Police will be carrying out a murder investigation into the death of Kiesha Donaghy. Image: Jasperimage.

Police have made a fresh plea for information into the murder of New Elgin mum, Kiesha Donaghy.

Officers have described the incident as “extremely rare” – but say they understand the impact it will have had on the local community.

Police have now formally confirmed that Kiesha – also known as Lucretia – was the person found within the property on Anderson Drive at around 7.20pm on November 16.

Kiesha Donaghy, a mother-of-two, died at a property on Anderson Drive in New Elgin. Image: Facebook/ jasperimage

It’s understood she was found dead in her home with head injuries after friends and family grew concerned that they hadn’t heard from her.

Kiesha was pronounced dead at the scene, and Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team is leading the investigation.

In a fresh appeal, Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson said: “Incidents such as this are thankfully extremely rare and we understand that Kiesha’s death has had a significant impact on the local community in Elgin and across Moray.

“This is of course felt most strongly by her family and we are providing them with specialist support as our investigation continues.”

Police ask for any information, even if it “feels insignificant”

Detective Superintendent Ferguson continued: “A dedicated team of detectives, with support from the local policing team, is continuing to work to find out what happened to Kiesha and identify whoever is responsible for her death.”

She said there will likely be a continued police presence in Elgin in the coming days as the investigation continues.

“Even if what you know feels insignificant, it could be useful to our investigation so I would urge you to get in touch,” she said.

Flowers were laid outside Kiesha’s house at the weekend, as locals continue to pay tribute to the mother-of-two.

If you have information which could help, contact the Police via 101, quoting reference 3250 of Thursday, 16 November, 2023.

Anonymous tips can be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

‘Find Kiesha’s killer’: Flowers laid at New Elgin home of murdered mum

More from Moray

Elgin Sheriff court
Domestic abuser who tried to control wife's life was like 'Jekyll and Hyde'
Close up of Elgin High Street cobbles.
Warnings Elgin High Street could be 'collapsing' under weight of motorists ignoring driving rules
Fraserburgh Harbour
Exclusive: New 'indy' paper focuses on fishing and marine sector
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a million pound drugs bust and a brutal wedding day…
Galley Fish and Chip Shop pictured. Image: Google Maps
Popular Lossie chipper reveals extension plans, changes at Elgin’s Maryhill Group medical practice go-ahead…
Floral tributes laid at the gate of murder victim Kiesha Donaghy.
'Find Kiesha's killer': Flowers laid at New Elgin home of murdered mum
The Macallan whisky was sold for £2,187,500, making it the m ost expensive ever.
Record-breaking bottle: Rare Moray Macallan whisky sells for £2.2 million
Kiesha Donaghy, a mother-of-two, died at a property on Anderson Drive in New Elgin. Image: Facebook
Murder investigation launched following death of New Elgin mum Kiesha Donaghy
Mother-of-two, Kiesha Donaghy, was found dead at a flat in Anderson Drive. Image: Kiesha Donaghy/ Facebook.
Police remain at scene after death of New Elgin mum Kiesha Donaghy, months after…
Police officer dressed in uniform.
Elgin teenager Erin Lang found after police hunt

Conversation