Police reassure public as fresh appeal is made for New Elgin murder

Police have made a fresh plea for information into the murder of New Elgin mum, Kiesha Donaghy.

Officers have described the incident as “extremely rare” – but say they understand the impact it will have had on the local community.

Police have now formally confirmed that Kiesha – also known as Lucretia – was the person found within the property on Anderson Drive at around 7.20pm on November 16.

It’s understood she was found dead in her home with head injuries after friends and family grew concerned that they hadn’t heard from her.

Kiesha was pronounced dead at the scene, and Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team is leading the investigation.

In a fresh appeal, Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson said: “Incidents such as this are thankfully extremely rare and we understand that Kiesha’s death has had a significant impact on the local community in Elgin and across Moray.

“This is of course felt most strongly by her family and we are providing them with specialist support as our investigation continues.”

Police ask for any information, even if it “feels insignificant”

Detective Superintendent Ferguson continued: “A dedicated team of detectives, with support from the local policing team, is continuing to work to find out what happened to Kiesha and identify whoever is responsible for her death.”

She said there will likely be a continued police presence in Elgin in the coming days as the investigation continues.

“Even if what you know feels insignificant, it could be useful to our investigation so I would urge you to get in touch,” she said.

Flowers were laid outside Kiesha’s house at the weekend, as locals continue to pay tribute to the mother-of-two.

If you have information which could help, contact the Police via 101, quoting reference 3250 of Thursday, 16 November, 2023.

Anonymous tips can be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.