Teen reported missing from Elgin overnight in freezing temperatures

A 13-year-old teenager has been reported missing from Elgin.

Tommy Smith was last seen about 3.30pm on Monday, December 4 in the area of Elgin High School, Elgin.

He is described as 5ft 8ins tall, with brown hair and when last seen, was wearing school clothing, a black jacket, black jumper, white polo shirt, black joggers and grey trainers with white soles.

Police are now appealing to the public to help locate Tommy who has been missing as temperatures plummeted overnight.

Anyone who may have seen Tommy since this time or who has any information which could be relevant is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number PS-20231204-3693.