Godzilla x Kong: Elgin developer creates new game based on next year’s blockbuster

It isn’t every day you get the opportunity to create a game for a upcoming blockbuster.

For Elgin based game developer Hunted Cow Studios, it has become a reality.

Next year, the latest movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will hit the cinema with the two titans teaming up to battle a potentially world-ending threat.

For two years, it has been closely guarded secret at the firm’s headquarters on South Street in Elgin.

The firm’s founder Andrew Mulholland is hoping the game can help put them on the map.

How did the Godzilla x Kong game come about?

Hunted Cow Studios teamed with Tilting Point and Legendary to build the game Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers which will be available on Apple devices next year.

The game lets players take control of several human characters that battle monsters.

Andrew explained: “The opportunity came through our publisher Tilting Point as they started talking to Legendary Pictures looking for IPS.

“The Monsterverse came up potentially for a game and it snowballed from there.

“We have been working on the game for two years and it is exciting to reveal it.

“This is our first movie related game and it is the chance to put us on the map especially as everyone knows who King Kong and Godzilla are.”

Some of the Hunted Cow Studios staff who worked on the game are already big fans of the MonsterVerse which is the universe where King Kong and Godzilla come from.

Andrew added: “A couple of people in the studio really like the MonsterVerse.

“Including our Chief Creative Officer Louisa Gallie who is a big fan and she put a lot of effort into making sure the creatures look right.

“It is surreal and I have enjoyed seeing people discuss the game online.”

Click here to pre-order the game which will be released on May 21, 2024.

Gamers are expected to be able to pre-order the game for Google devices in January.

Meanwhile, it is understood the game will be released on PC later next year.