Godzilla x Kong: Elgin developer creates new game based on next year’s blockbuster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Godzilla x Kong: Elgin developer creates new game based on next year’s blockbuster

Hunted Cow Studios founder Andrew Mulholland said it will put his Hunted Cow company on the map.

By Sean McAngus
Hunted Cow Studios helped create the game Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers. Image: Hunted Cow Studios
Hunted Cow Studios helped create the game Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers. Image: Hunted Cow Studios

It isn’t every day you get the opportunity to create a game for a upcoming blockbuster.

For Elgin based game developer Hunted Cow Studios, it has become a reality.

Next year, the latest movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will hit the cinema with the two titans teaming up to battle a potentially world-ending threat.

Shot from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Image: Warner Brothers

For two years, it has been closely guarded secret at the firm’s headquarters on South Street in Elgin.

The firm’s founder Andrew Mulholland is hoping the game can help put them on the map.

Founder and director of game developer Hunted Cow Studios Andrew Mulholland pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

How did the Godzilla x Kong game come about?

The game is being released next year. Image: Hunted Cow Studios

Hunted Cow Studios teamed with Tilting Point and Legendary to build the game Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers which will be available on Apple devices next year.

The game lets players take control of several human characters that battle monsters.

Andrew explained: “The opportunity came through our publisher Tilting Point as they started talking to Legendary Pictures looking for IPS.

“The Monsterverse came up potentially for a game and it snowballed from there.

“We have been working on the game for two years and it is exciting to reveal it.

“This is our first movie related game and it is the chance to put us on the map especially as everyone knows who King Kong and Godzilla are.”

Some of the gameplay. Image: Hunted Cow Studios

Some of the Hunted Cow Studios staff who worked on the game are already big fans of the MonsterVerse which is the universe where King Kong and Godzilla come from.

Andrew added: “A couple of people in the studio really like the MonsterVerse.

“Including our Chief Creative Officer Louisa Gallie who is a big fan and she put a lot of effort into making sure the creatures look right.

“It is surreal and I have enjoyed seeing people discuss the game online.”

South Street in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Click here to pre-order the game which will be released on May 21, 2024.

Gamers are expected to be able to pre-order the game for Google devices in January.

Meanwhile, it is understood the game will be released on PC later next year.

How an Elgin games designer made his dream to work in the gaming industry a reality

More from Moray

The Elgin Sheriff Court building
Buckie man jailed for eight months after assaulting two police officers
Reporter David Mackay on Elgin High Street writing in notepad.
One every three minutes: I 'hand out' £10,000 in fines in just one day…
Sam Scott and Abigail Sherwin pictured together next to Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
No prison for Moray couple who neglected baby boy found dead with cocaine in…
David Grant and the A98 crash
No jail for four-car A98 crash driver who drove 'ridiculously dangerously'
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a child-neglector and a dog's death sentence
What the skatepark could look like.. Image: Bendcrete Skateparks
Skatepark plans for Lossiemouth, cafe for horse sanctuary and next steps for Maryhill Group…
Police at the scene of the collision on North Street, New Elgin. Image: Jasperimage
Pedestrian critical in hospital after being hit by car in New Elgin
Guilty Mehmet Balci went on trial at Elgin Sheriff Court. Images: TikTok/DC Thomson
Lhanbryde shopper's butteries run turns into 'argy-bargy' with Elgin man
Hand putting letter into postbox.
The Moray village that only receives its post on Sundays due to nationwide backlog
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Jail for two-time Fochabers drink-driver who hit temporary traffic lights

Conversation