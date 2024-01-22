Two boys charged over 13 Elgin incidents including devastating fire that gutted historic building

Two youngsters have been charged over 13 incidents in Elgin including a fire at the cemetery pavilion.

The pair, aged 13 and 14, are accused of various wilful fire-raisings and vandalism in New Elgin between November 24 2023 and January 4 2024.

Only previously thought to be involved in five different incidents, cops have now charged the duo with 13 incidents in total.

A report has also been sent to the procurator fiscal and the Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration.

Constable Donald Matheson, a Community Officer in Elgin, said: “I’d like to thank the local community for their support with our enquiries.

“Please continue to report any anti-social issues to us.

“Police Scotland works with partner agencies to tackle crime and antisocial behaviour in our area, whilst also educating on the dangers and consequences.

“Anyone with concerns about criminality can speak to officers, call 101, or, in the case of emergency, dial 999.”

Fire engulfed cemetery pavilion

Pictures shared with the Press & Journal showed the extent of the damage caused to the pavilion by fire.

When emergency services were called, an inferno had engulfed the entire building within the cemetery.

Fire crews battled the blaze for more than two hours at 2.20am on November 26.

However, despite their efforts firefighters could not stop the roof from caving in, leaving it in a state of ruin.