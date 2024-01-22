Two boys charged over 13 Elgin incidents including devastating fire that gutted historic building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Two boys charged over 13 Elgin incidents including devastating fire that gutted historic building

The pair are accused of several incidents of wilful fire-raising and vandalism.

By Graham Fleming
Elgin pavilion
Two youths ages 13 and 14 were responsible for the blaze. Images: Sandra Mone.

Two youngsters have been charged over 13 incidents in Elgin including a fire at the cemetery pavilion.

The pair, aged 13 and 14, are accused of various wilful fire-raisings and vandalism in New Elgin between November 24 2023 and January 4 2024.

Only previously thought to be involved in five different incidents, cops have now charged the duo with 13 incidents in total.

The Moray town’s pavilion was left in a state of ruin following a fire. Image: Roy William Young.
Elgin pavilion
Two youngsters have now been charged over the alleged incident. Image: Roy William Young.

A report has also been sent to the procurator fiscal and the Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration.

Constable Donald Matheson, a Community Officer in Elgin, said: “I’d like to thank the local community for their support with our enquiries.

“Please continue to report any anti-social issues to us.

“Police Scotland works with partner agencies to tackle crime and antisocial behaviour in our area, whilst also educating on the dangers and consequences.

“Anyone with concerns about criminality can speak to officers, call 101, or, in the case of emergency, dial 999.”

Fire engulfed cemetery pavilion

Pictures shared with the Press & Journal showed the extent of the damage caused to the pavilion by fire.

When emergency services were called, an inferno had engulfed the entire building within the cemetery.

The interior of the pavilion was reduced to rubble following the vandalism. Image: Sandra Mone.
Firefighters has to battle with the fire for over two hours in the wee hours of the morning. Image: Sandra Mone.

Fire crews battled the blaze for more than two hours at 2.20am on November 26.

However, despite their efforts firefighters could not stop the roof from caving in, leaving it in a state of ruin.

