Home Sport Shinty

Oban clubs condemn Mossfield vandalism

Anger among officials after vandals strike at the shinty venue

By Alasdair Bruce
The fire damage and graffiti at Mossfield Stadium. Image: Alasdair Bruce.
Shinty rivals Oban Camanachd and Oban Celtic are united in their condemnation following acts of vandalism which were carried out at Oban’s Mossfield Stadium at the weekend.

Part of the seated area in the main stand looked to have been burnt whilst there was graffiti on the back wall.

Broken glass and litter were strewn on the ground.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans was appalled by the latest happenings.

He said: “It is really sad to see what’s happened at Mossfield but it’s no surprise as there is broken glass on playing surface every weekend.

“The local council and the police really have to get together soon and sort this problem out fast.

“They are failing the clubs and the ground staff in particular as they do a tremendous job keeping the park in fantastic condition.

“This might help the council focus on getting Mossfield back up to the high standard it once was as the changing rooms and public toilets are a disgrace and an embarrassment to the town.”

Mossfield is one of shinty’s iconic stadiums

The fire damage at Mossfield Stadium in Oban
As well as being home to Mowi Premiership side Oban Camanachd and Oban Celtic from the Mowi National Division throughout the year, it also hosts major cup finals.

It is the venue for the televised Artemis Macaulay Cup final each year, the only final to guarantee a clash between a north and south side, which always attracts a big crowd.

It last held shinty’s showpiece event, the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final in 2021 has been a fixture on the cup finals circuit for many years.

It is also used for several other non-shinty events throughout the year.

Oban Celtic stalwart Davie Hamilton was also frustrated by the vandalism.

He said: “This is a big problem for Oban.

“The damage at Mossfield is becoming a regular occurrence at weekends and the biggest problem is the broken glass on the field of play.

“It makes it so difficult for the Mossfield ground staff as if they miss any of it when gathering it up, then it’s a problem for the players and we could end up with someone being seriously injured over this.”

The new shinty season begins on Saturday March 2, but both Oban Camanachd and Oban Celtic are scheduled to use Mossfield for pre-season friendlies.

