Lossiemouth photographer shares incredible photos of beach lightning storm

A Lossiemouth photographer has shared incredible photos of a lightning storm over the town’s beach.

Nathan Mansfield took the awe-inspiring shots from a vantage point on Prospect Terrace, overlooking Lossiemouth East Beach, on Saturday.

The professional photographer, who has worked in Moray for years, told The Press and Journal the secret to his snaps was a “fair bit of luck”.

He said: “A big storm was rolling in from the south of Elgin.

“The East Beach was busy but quickly people were retreating. It was coming our way which meant rain would arrive shortly.

“I stayed to witness the magnitude of this storm.

“The power of such natural phenomenon is awe-inspiring. I stayed till the rain started.

“It was great to see.”

Camera opens up new experiences: Lossiemouth photographer

Nathan Mansfield’s interest in photography was piqued at 15, when he got his first film camera.

Since then the 43-year-old said the thing he has enjoyed most about his work is the unexpected experiences photography opens up.

The East Beach in Lossiemouth often crops up in his work, but he has shot everything from skateboarders to swooping birds of prey.

His Facebook page Moray Jewel is popular with locals, with several thousand followers enjoying his shots of the local area.

He explained: “My favourite photo is the one that got me out of the house, away from watching TV or scrolling on my phone.

“There are so many experiences I never would have had without the camera being the motivating tool.

“The image seems less important than the act of being, to witness something that feels special, important.”

And the secret to the startling Lossiemouth storm photos?

He added: “To be honest, it’s really just pressing capture at the right time.

“I was aiming to capture it.

“Turns out I did catch it. A fair bit of luck involved!”