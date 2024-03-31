Lossiemouth photographer shares incredible photos of beach lightning storm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Lossiemouth photographer shares incredible photos of beach lightning storm

When Nathan Mansfield heard a storm was approaching, he rushed to a nearby vantage point.

By Bailey Moreton
Lossiemouth photographer Nathan Mansfield said he luck was involved with this impressive lightning photo. Image: Nathan Mansfield/Moray Jewel
Lossiemouth photographer Nathan Mansfield said he luck was involved with this impressive lightning photo. Image: Nathan Mansfield/Moray Jewel

A Lossiemouth photographer has shared incredible photos of a lightning storm over the town’s beach.

Nathan Mansfield took the awe-inspiring shots from a vantage point on Prospect Terrace, overlooking Lossiemouth East Beach, on Saturday.

The professional photographer, who has worked in Moray for years, told The Press and Journal the secret to his snaps was a “fair bit of luck”.

Nathan Mansfield captured the dramatic scene from Prospect Terrace in Lossiemouth, overlooking East Beach. Image: Nathan Mansfield/Moray Jewel

He said: “A big storm was rolling in from the south of Elgin.

“The East Beach was busy but quickly people were retreating. It was coming our way which meant rain would arrive shortly.

“I stayed to witness the magnitude of this storm.

“The power of such natural phenomenon is awe-inspiring. I stayed till the rain started.

“It was great to see.”

Camera opens up new experiences: Lossiemouth photographer

Nathan Mansfield’s interest in photography was piqued at 15, when he got his first film camera.

Since then the 43-year-old said the thing he has enjoyed most about his work is the unexpected experiences photography opens up.

The East Beach in Lossiemouth often crops up in his work, but he has shot everything from skateboarders to swooping birds of prey.

Lossiemouth photographer Nathan Mansfield rushed to see the storm roll in. Image: Nathan Mansfield/Moray Jewel

His Facebook page Moray Jewel is popular with locals, with several thousand followers enjoying his shots of the local area.

He explained: “My favourite photo is the one that got me out of the house, away from watching TV or scrolling on my phone.

“There are so many experiences I never would have had without the camera being the motivating tool.

“The image seems less important than the act of being, to witness something that feels special, important.”

Eventually the sky brightened, making the scene even more dramatic. Image: Nathan Mansfield/Moray Jewel

And the secret to the startling Lossiemouth storm photos?

He added: “To be honest, it’s really just pressing capture at the right time.

“I was aiming to capture it.

“Turns out I did catch it. A fair bit of luck involved!”

Conversation