Highlands couple to open knitting factory and ‘create as many jobs as possible’

A new knitting factory is set to open in Lochinver with the aim of “creating as much employment as possible” for local people.

Amy Walkingshaw and Dougie Cunningham will be launching their new business Noost Knit Co after securing a site at the harbour.

Two 40ft modified shipping containers will house the factory with room for expansion in the future.

As well as creating their own line of products the couple, who moved to the Highlands 18 months ago, will also manufacture for others.

Money to buy premises

The concept has received a £70,000 funding boost from Scottish EDGE competition, which supports high-growth potential businesses.

Dougie, 46, said: “We’ve got a spot down at the harbour and going to start out in some modified shipping containers.

“That’s a nice cost effective way of getting us off the ground and up and running.

“As the business grows we can look in to getting something a bit more permanent.

“Getting premises round here is not the easiest. There’s not that many options locally.

“The idea has evolved over the last couple of years. We tried to get some of our own designs made up elsewhere and as a small maker it was really difficult to secure machine time.

“There’s so much demand in the industry at the moment. It made sense for us to look at doing it ourselves.”

New jobs for the community

Noost Knit Co, which should open by early next year, aims to make “Made in the Northern Highlands” mean something in the knitwear industry.

One of the products being made will be a hand knitted, woolen jumper called a gansey which has been worn by fishermen around the Scottish coastal communities for years.

The couple also want to employ as many people as possible with their new business venture.

Amy, 40, who studied at the Scottish College of Textiles in Galashiels, said: “We want to provide a facility for others as well and put Made in the Scottish Highlands as a production on the map and reduce the mileage for other companies to be able to get their products made here.

“For us it’s about creating as much employment as possible in the area.

“We relocated to the Highlands 18 months ago and our transition made it pretty clear the challenges that can be faced here in the rural communities.

“It’s one of our motivations and drivers to create as many jobs as we can.”

Cash award boost for sports sock brand

Noost Knit Co was one of 35 Scottish businesses that shared a £1.5 million funding pot at the Scottish EDGE awards.

Aberdeen entrepreneur Adam Joji was awarded £10,000 for his company GRPZ Sports.

The brand specialises in “premium, innovative anti-slip socks” that eliminate slippage between an athlete’s foot and shoe.

Adam, who invested a five-figure sum in launching GRPZ Sports, spent around two years designing and perfecting the grip socks which are manufactured in Asia.

He said: “What the Scottish EDGE award has allowed us to do is invest in more stock so we can offer more products to the customer base.

“We can now offer kids sizes, smaller sizes and facilitate a much larger demographic.

“It’s absolutely brilliant and solidified the brand is going somewhere. It’s not often you see a company like coming out of the north-east.

“We want to work with a lot more football clubs in the area.”

Aberdeen and north Scottish EDGE winners

Scottish EDGE is Scotland’s biggest business funding competition, offering grants and loans from £10,000 to £100,000.

There were three other winners from Aberdeen and the north: