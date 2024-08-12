Meet the gaming studio in the Elgin town centre showing you don’t need to be in a big city to be a success

Around 21 years ago, Hunted Cow Studios was founded in a small office in the centre of Elgin by Andrew Mulholland and Glenn Murphy.

Now, the business is putting itself on the map with the creation of a game for a blockbuster movie.

In the beginning, the duo met while studying at Abertay University and started the studio in an office above the Cluny Estate Agents on Thunderton Place.

They then moved to offices above the Specsavers on the Elgin High Street.

The firm’s rise led to them outgrowing their space.

And in 2010, they purchased the property at 35 South Street and completely refurbished it into their permanent headquarters.

They employ around 43 staff members.

While gaming studios are often known for being in big cities across the world.

Hunted Cow Studios is bucking the trend in Elgin, proving you don’t need to be in a big city to be a success.

The business has attracted an array of talent.

Andrew said: “Glen and I started the business in a little room above Cluny Estate Agents.

“The biggest learning curve has been getting the right structure at the company with team leaders.

“It was important to get the different teams to have people to report to rather than everything coming back onto one person.

“It has been cool to see the growth over the years.”

‘I was never concerned about not being located in a big city’

Andrew revealed how moving away from the big cities has been an attractive feature for many while remaining in the industry.

And a recent job advert for a developer post attracted around 300 applications.

Last year, we spoke to the firm’s lead 3D artist James Hair who relocated from Wales to join Scotland’s most northerly games studio in 2009.

He said: “I was never concerned about the firm not being located in a big city.

“The location is attractive, we will not get people who want the big city life but there is plenty that don’t want it.

“Many people like it up in Elgin, stay and settle down.

“Over the years we have had former Elgin pupils returning home to get in the gaming industry after studying and others moving here from elsewhere attracted by the quieter way of life while still working in the industry.”

‘Still growing’

He added: “There is a uniqueness about us as we are in an area where it isn’t a massive city and we are still growing.

“Our office is in a handy location. I walk in everyday and a lot of people who work here are close enough to walk to work.

“It is also easy to get food and coffee as there are plenty of places nearby.”

How did the opportunity come around to work on Godzilla x Kong game?

Earlier this year, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire hit the cinema with the two titans teaming up to battle a potentially world-ending threat.

For the past two years, the development of the Titan Chasers game based on the film was entrusted to Hunted Cow Studios.

The game will let players take control of several human characters that battle monsters.

Andrew explained: “The opportunity came through our publisher Tilting Point as they started talking to Legendary Pictures looking for IPS.

“The MonsterVerse came up potentially for a game and it snowballed from there.

“This is our first movie-related game and it is the chance to put us on the map especially as everyone knows who King Kong and Godzilla are.”

The game is available for pre-order from the Google Play and Apple App Store.

There is currently a test version out in some countries.

Meanwhile, he says he wants to continue to expand the business and work on bigger projects.

Future of Elgin

When asked about what he wanted to see in the Elgin town centre, Andrew replied: “High Street is challenging for shops with many using online shopping.

“The things that will survive and thrive will be cafes, restaurants and social things to do.

“I really like Against the Grain and Pop Shop where I run some of the tournaments which is great fun.

“At the end of the day, it is important for Elgin to have things to do that you can’t do online.”

