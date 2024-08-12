Meet the gaming studio in the Elgin town centre showing you don’t need to be in a big city to be a success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Meet the gaming studio in the Elgin town centre showing you don’t need to be in a big city to be a success

Founder Andrew Mulholland lifts the lid on the journey from a small office to producing a game for a blockbuster movie.

Andrew Mulholland, an MS sufferer from Elgin
Founder Andrew Mulholland lifts the lid on the journey of Hunted Cow Studios
By Sean McAngus

Around 21 years ago, Hunted Cow Studios was founded in a small office in the centre of Elgin by Andrew Mulholland and Glenn Murphy.

Now, the business is putting itself on the map with the creation of a game for a blockbuster movie.

In the beginning, the duo met while studying at Abertay University and started the studio in an office above the Cluny Estate Agents on Thunderton Place.

They then moved to offices above the Specsavers on the Elgin High Street.

Elgin High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The firm’s rise led to them outgrowing their space.

And in 2010, they purchased the property at 35 South Street and completely refurbished it into their permanent headquarters.

Hunted Cow Studios’ office on South Street in Elgin.

They employ around 43 staff members.

While gaming studios are often known for being in big cities across the world.

Hunted Cow Studios is bucking the trend in Elgin, proving you don’t need to be in a big city to be a success.

The business has attracted an array of talent.

Hunted Cow Studios’ staff at the headquarters.

Andrew said: “Glen and I started the business in a little room above Cluny Estate Agents.

“The biggest learning curve has been getting the right structure at the company with team leaders.

“It was important to get the different teams to have people to report to rather than everything coming back onto one person.

“It has been cool to see the growth over the years.”

‘I was never concerned about not being located in a big city’

South Street in Elgin. Image:  Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Andrew revealed how moving away from the big cities has been an attractive feature for many while remaining in the industry.

And a recent job advert for a developer post attracted around 300 applications.

Last year, we spoke to the firm’s lead 3D artist James Hair who relocated from Wales to join Scotland’s most northerly games studio in 2009.

James Hair has worked for Hunted Cow Studios in Elgin since 2009 after moving up from Wales. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He said: “I was never concerned about the firm not being located in a big city.

“The location is attractive, we will not get people who want the big city life but there is plenty that don’t want it.

“Many people like it up in Elgin, stay and settle down.

“Over the years we have had former Elgin pupils returning home to get in the gaming industry after studying and others moving here from elsewhere attracted by the quieter way of life while still working in the industry.”

Elgin Cathedral pictured. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

‘Still growing’

He added: “There is a uniqueness about us as we are in an area where it isn’t a massive city and we are still growing.

“Our office is in a handy location. I walk in everyday and a lot of people who work here are close enough to walk to work.

“It is also easy to get food and coffee as there are plenty of places nearby.”

How did the opportunity come around to work on Godzilla x Kong game?

Hunted Cow Studios helped create the game Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers. Image: Hunted Cow Studios

Earlier this year, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire hit the cinema with the two titans teaming up to battle a potentially world-ending threat.

For the past two years, the development of the Titan Chasers game based on the film was entrusted to Hunted Cow Studios.

Shot from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Image: Warner Brothers

The game will let players take control of several human characters that battle monsters.

Andrew explained: “The opportunity came through our publisher Tilting Point as they started talking to Legendary Pictures looking for IPS.

“The MonsterVerse came up potentially for a game and it snowballed from there.

“This is our first movie-related game and it is the chance to put us on the map especially as everyone knows who King Kong and Godzilla are.”

The game is available for pre-order from the Google Play and Apple App Store.

There is currently a test version out in some countries.

Meanwhile, he says he wants to continue to expand the business and work on bigger projects.

Future of Elgin

Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

When asked about what he wanted to see in the Elgin town centre, Andrew replied: “High Street is challenging for shops with many using online shopping.

“The things that will survive and thrive will be cafes, restaurants and social things to do.

“I really like Against the Grain and Pop Shop where I run some of the tournaments which is great fun.

“At the end of the day, it is important for Elgin to have things to do that you can’t do  online.”

Read more about Elgin

More from Moray

Looking across MacMoray crowd towards stage.
Busy caterers, full hotels, firms promoting the local area: How Elgin firms are capitalising…
MacMoray fans clap to music.
Gallery: Our best 45 photos from second day of MacMoray summer fun in the…
Cascada on stage at MacMoray.
Why club legend Cascada thinks MacMoray is a special event
Founder Andrew Mulholland lifts the lid on the journey of Hunted Cow Studios
A96 dualling: Will we finally get an answer on Inverness-Aberdeen promise after summer?
DJ Sammy on stage at MacMoray.
Why MacMoray favourite DJ Sammy feels like Elgin is now his 'hometown'
The Vamps with MacMoray crowd.
Scottish favourites, viral stars, much-loved stars: MacMoray crowd compiles dream line-up for festival's grand…
Founder Andrew Mulholland lifts the lid on the journey of Hunted Cow Studios
New life for former Forres Ladbrokes and next steps for staff accommodation for Seafield…
Founder Andrew Mulholland lifts the lid on the journey of Hunted Cow Studios
Weekend court roll – a schoolboy accused of murder and a health board in…
Founder Andrew Mulholland lifts the lid on the journey of Hunted Cow Studios
In pictures: More the merrier as Keith Show returns for 150th anniversary year
Founder Andrew Mulholland lifts the lid on the journey of Hunted Cow Studios
Cyclist, 75, taken to hospital after collision on A941 near Millbuies Country Park

Conversation