Busy caterers, full hotels, firms promoting the local area: How Elgin firms are capitalising on the huge MacMoray crowds

Since its formation two years ago, MacMoray has prided itself on bringing world famous acts to Elgin with an economic boost to businesses.

The two-day event in Cooper Park is packed with vendors from the town and Moray.

While other major events can have food vendors travelling from further afield, MacMoray is almost exclusively catered for by local firms.

Meanwhile, hotel rooms are almost impossible to come by in the days before the Elgin music festival, which attracts more than 10,000 people each day across the weekend.

The Press and Journal spoke to businesses at MacMoray to learn more about the economic benefits the Elgin festival brings to the area.

Qismat catering to MacMoray stars and loyal Elgin diners

Qismat has been one of the top Indian restaurants on Elgin High Street since it opened nearly 40 years.

Its reputation among locals is almost unrivalled, and during the weekend Jackson’s star Jackie Jackson dined there to see what the fuss was about.

Meanwhile at Cooper Park, the firm’s food truck, which it launched about three years ago, catered to huge lines throughout the day.

Director Balal Ali, who was preparing the food, explained MacMoray has provided a big boost to the firm in previous years.

He said: “It’s so important for us. When we go a bit further away we just put up signs saying ‘Indian food’, but we’re so strong locally we want everyone to know it’s us.

“We do a lot of shows now, we were at Belladrum, but to have something like this so close for us is really good.

“It’s a special menu. There are things here that we don’t do in the restaurant, because we know people are after different things. Loaded fries are the most popular, which we’d never do in the restaurant.”

Elgin hotels in hot demand during MacMoray week

Hotel rooms have been in short supply during previous MacMorays with the event now running its own motorhome area and campsite for the weekend.

Prices at Elgin’s budget hotels soared with a room at the Travelodge on Saturday night advertised at £230 a week in advance with the Premier Inn refusing to take any more bookings.

Meanwhile, stars performing on stage are known to have been staying locally with The Vamps at The Seafield Arms in Cullen and Aqua in Elgin.

Gemma Cruickshank, chief executive of Visit Moray Speyside, said: “MacMoray is a significant event for the region, providing a substantial boost to the local economy, particularly within the hospitality sector.

“This surge in occupancy is a clear indicator of the event’s popularity and its draw for visitors from outside the area.

“But the economic benefits of MacMoray extend far beyond just the accommodation industry.

“Local restaurants, cafes, pubs, and shops all experience increased footfall, while transport services also see a boost in usage.

“Additionally, the event helps to promote Moray as a vibrant and desirable destination, which has lasting benefits for the area’s tourism industry.”

Why local businesses are critical to MacMoray’s success

Keith-based G&M Whyte secured the contract to organise MacMoray’s catering after stressing the importance of local vendors.

The firm itself served up countless burgers and hot coffees during the weekend using rolls from Forres-based Maclean’s and meat from Grantown-based Grants of Speyside.

Claire Whyte, who took on the task for the firm, told the Press and Journal more than 90% of the catering businesses at MacMoray were from Elgin, the Moray area or nearby.

She said: “I think having local businesses here is very important, and I think it’s what makes the festival so good.

“When we got the contract we said to (organiser) Andy Macdonald ‘Look, someone could give you more money for this, but we’ll bring in local companies where we know the quality is good.’

“If people come in from the Central Belt they’ll put the prices up and then they’ll disappear again back down the road.

“With local vendors their customers today will still be their customers next week so ensuring that quality is so important for them, and I think it shows.”

Why Planta is at MacMoray for first time

Elgin’s Batchen Street restaurant Planta made the decision to attend MacMoray for the first time this weekend.

The firm has recently launched its own pizza van and has been expanding with outdoor events, including Belladrum.

Owner Marius Puscas said: “It’s something we’re trying to do more of, get out to more festivals and events.

“MacMoray is a bit of a gamble for us, you’re never sure how it’s going to go. It’s amazing to have it just round the corner for us though.

“We were really quiet during the one earlier in the year because nobody was in the town centre, everyone was here – so here we are.”

IT Central selling Elgin souvenirs

Elgin’s IT Central has been extremely busy in the run-up to MacMoray as the town’s local ticket outlet for the event.

In the week running up to the festival they had 1,300 people come through the door to collect envelopes stuffed with wristbands.

This year is the first time they’ve had a stall at the event, selling a range of MacMoray merchandise as well as clothes promoting Elgin itself.

Chief executive Lee Midlane said: “Quality Elgin-themed apparel is somewhere where we’ve noticed there’s a bit of a gap, so we’ve got some designs with the cathedral, a map of the town and just the name.

“We’ve also brought down our printer where we can print specific designs on clothes while people wait.

“It’s something we’re wanting to expand, and I think people think it’s fun seeing it made in front of them while they wait.”

