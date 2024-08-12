Gallery: Our best 45 photos from second day of MacMoray summer fun in the sun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Our best 45 photos from second day of MacMoray summer fun in the sun

Our photographer captured the best of the atmosphere as fans enjoyed the heat in the heart of Elgin.

MacMoray fans clap to music.
Fans were entertained by top acts throughout the day at MacMoray. Image: Jasperimage
David Mackay By David Mackay

Crowds soaked in the heat and the music during a blistering second day of the MacMoray music festival in Elgin – and our photographer was there to capture the best pictures.

Cooper Park was full with thousands of people again as crowds returned to enjoy another packed line-up.

Torridon, DJ Sammy and Cascada got the party started before The Feeling and Bonnie Tyler created a red hot atmosphere for Status Quo.

And there was no sign of the rain showers from the first day as Elgin basked in a gloriously hot day.

Our photographer captured the best of the MacMoray atmosphere in these stunning pictures.

You can see pictures from the first day HERE.

Families and friends got together for the day. Image: Jasperimage
The sun brought smiles to the faces of many. Image: Jasperimage
Fans got down to the front to see their favourites. Image: Jasperimage
It was a family day out. Image: Jasperimage
The music bowled some people over. Image: Jasperimage
Some came in special outfits for the day. Image: Jasperimage
Everyone wanted to remember the day. Image: Jasperimage
Fans were in early to see Torridon and The Feeling. Image: Jasperimage
Smiles for the camera. Image: Jasperimage
The sun was out early. Image: Jasperimage
All the acts got loud applause. Image: Jaspeimage
Everyone wanted to get the best view. Image: Jasperimage
MacMoray’s second day was busier than the first. Image: Jasperimage
Sparkly waistcoats caught the eye. Image: Jasperimage
More big smiles for the camera. Image: Jasperimage
The Feeling helped get the party started in the afternoon. Image: Jasperimage
Young fans enjoyed the classic music. Image: Jasperimage
Elgin loves MacMoray. Image: Jasperimage
Young fans protected their ears. Image: Jasperimage
Facepainting kept the young fans entertained. Image: Jasperimage
Young fans got the best view. Image: Jasperimage
Lots had loveheart sunglasses on. Image: Jasperimage
Cowboy hats returned for the second day. Image: Jasperimage
Many have called for MacMoray to continue beyond next year. Image: Jasperimage
All the acts drew big responses from the crowd. Image: Jasperimage
Rockers turned out in force. Image: Jasperimage
It was hard to keep cool. Image: Jasperimage
Cooper Park was packed through the day. Image: Jasperimage
Fans kept their eyes on the stage through the day. Image: Jasperimage
The crowd clapped to the beat. Image: Jasperimage
The event brought people together in the heart of Elgin. Image: Jasperimage
More cowboy hats. Image: Jasperimage
Footballs kept the crowd entertained between acts. Image: Jasperimage
Balls were even kicked about during the songs. Image: Jasperimage
Cascada picked up the pace. Image: Jasperimage
A few had wardrobe clashes. Image: Jasperimage
Everyone had a favourite they were there to see. Image: Jasperimage
Acts early in the day got the party started. Image: Jasperimage
Torridon had a Highland dancer on stage. Image: Jasperimage
Umbrellas were used to keep sun off instead of rain. Image: Jasperimage
Fans were in high spirits. Image: Jasperimage
Fans toasted MacMoray. Image: Jasperimage
Young fans were caught up in the atmosphere. Image: Jasperimage
Patriotic fans came wrapped in Scotland flags. Image: Jasperimage

