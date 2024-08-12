Gallery: Our best 45 photos from second day of MacMoray summer fun in the sun

Crowds soaked in the heat and the music during a blistering second day of the MacMoray music festival in Elgin – and our photographer was there to capture the best pictures.

Cooper Park was full with thousands of people again as crowds returned to enjoy another packed line-up.

Torridon, DJ Sammy and Cascada got the party started before The Feeling and Bonnie Tyler created a red hot atmosphere for Status Quo.

And there was no sign of the rain showers from the first day as Elgin basked in a gloriously hot day.

Our photographer captured the best of the MacMoray atmosphere in these stunning pictures.

You can see pictures from the first day HERE.

Read more from MacMoray