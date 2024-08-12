Moray Gallery: Our best 45 photos from second day of MacMoray summer fun in the sun Our photographer captured the best of the atmosphere as fans enjoyed the heat in the heart of Elgin. Fans were entertained by top acts throughout the day at MacMoray. Image: Jasperimage By David Mackay August 12 2024, 6:00 am August 12 2024, 6:00 am Share Gallery: Our best 45 photos from second day of MacMoray summer fun in the sun Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6555197/macmoray-pictures-photo-gallery-summer-special-second-day/ Copy Link 0 comment Crowds soaked in the heat and the music during a blistering second day of the MacMoray music festival in Elgin – and our photographer was there to capture the best pictures. Cooper Park was full with thousands of people again as crowds returned to enjoy another packed line-up. Torridon, DJ Sammy and Cascada got the party started before The Feeling and Bonnie Tyler created a red hot atmosphere for Status Quo. And there was no sign of the rain showers from the first day as Elgin basked in a gloriously hot day. Our photographer captured the best of the MacMoray atmosphere in these stunning pictures. You can see pictures from the first day HERE. Families and friends got together for the day. Image: Jasperimage The sun brought smiles to the faces of many. Image: Jasperimage Fans got down to the front to see their favourites. Image: Jasperimage It was a family day out. Image: Jasperimage The music bowled some people over. Image: Jasperimage Some came in special outfits for the day. Image: Jasperimage Everyone wanted to remember the day. Image: Jasperimage Fans were in early to see Torridon and The Feeling. Image: Jasperimage Smiles for the camera. Image: Jasperimage The sun was out early. Image: Jasperimage All the acts got loud applause. Image: Jaspeimage Everyone wanted to get the best view. Image: Jasperimage MacMoray’s second day was busier than the first. Image: Jasperimage Sparkly waistcoats caught the eye. Image: Jasperimage More big smiles for the camera. Image: Jasperimage The Feeling helped get the party started in the afternoon. Image: Jasperimage Young fans enjoyed the classic music. Image: Jasperimage Elgin loves MacMoray. Image: Jasperimage Young fans protected their ears. Image: Jasperimage Facepainting kept the young fans entertained. Image: Jasperimage Young fans got the best view. Image: Jasperimage Lots had loveheart sunglasses on. Image: Jasperimage Cowboy hats returned for the second day. Image: Jasperimage Many have called for MacMoray to continue beyond next year. Image: Jasperimage All the acts drew big responses from the crowd. Image: Jasperimage Rockers turned out in force. Image: Jasperimage It was hard to keep cool. Image: Jasperimage Cooper Park was packed through the day. Image: Jasperimage Fans kept their eyes on the stage through the day. Image: Jasperimage The crowd clapped to the beat. Image: Jasperimage The event brought people together in the heart of Elgin. Image: Jasperimage More cowboy hats. Image: Jasperimage Footballs kept the crowd entertained between acts. Image: Jasperimage Balls were even kicked about during the songs. Image: Jasperimage Cascada picked up the pace. Image: Jasperimage A few had wardrobe clashes. Image: Jasperimage Everyone had a favourite they were there to see. Image: Jasperimage Acts early in the day got the party started. Image: Jasperimage Torridon had a Highland dancer on stage. Image: Jasperimage Umbrellas were used to keep sun off instead of rain. Image: Jasperimage Fans were in high spirits. Image: Jasperimage Fans toasted MacMoray. Image: Jasperimage Young fans were caught up in the atmosphere. Image: Jasperimage Patriotic fans came wrapped in Scotland flags. Image: Jasperimage Read more from MacMoray Gallery: Best 46 pictures from packed first day of MacMoray’s summer special Why MacMoray favourite DJ Sammy feels like Elgin is now his ‘hometown’ Scottish favourites, viral stars, much-loved stars: MacMoray crowd compiles dream line-up for festival’s grand finale Aqua fall in love with historic Elgin buildings during MacMoray visit Why club legend Cascada thinks MacMoray is a special event Big names, family fun and community spirit: Why Elgin crowds want MacMoray to stay
