Why club legend Cascada thinks MacMoray is a special event

Cascada singer Natalie Horler returned to MacMoray this weekend after performing at last year’s Easter event.

The club legend was stunned to see the huge Cooper Park crowd drawn out by the nice weather at the weekend.

In her career Horler gas performed in huge stadiums and represented Germany at Eurovision.

However, the Cascada star believes MacMoray has a special charm that makes in unique on the touring circuit.

She said: “It’s not uncommon for us to get bookings to come back twice or three times somewhere, but you always worry because you don’t want the crowd to get bored.

“To be fair though, it’s a massive crowd this year. It’s a lot bigger than last year.

“I like you get so many different genres of music here. I never know until I get here and then you see the set list up in the dressing room.

“Then it’s like ‘Oh, Bonnie Tyler is here. Oh, it’s Status Quo.’ It’s always really cool when you see that.

“I was happy when I saw DJ Sammy’s name because it’s a similar genre to me. I don’t want to stick out like a sore thumb.”

Cascada popular with young MacMoray crowd

Cascada were at their peak when they released Everytime We Touch in 2006 and Evacuate the Dancefloor three years later.

Despite the hits coming more than 15 years ago, Horler says they are still popular with younger fans instead of just those who enjoyed them at the time.

She said: “They probably don’t know half the songs, but the fact is we’re streaming these days.

“If they do want to click on a different track then they will and they’ll get to know them, not just Everytime We Touch and stuff like that.

“It’s lovely to see youngsters in the crowd jumping around to your songs.”

