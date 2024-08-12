Why club legend Cascada thinks MacMoray is a special event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Why club legend Cascada thinks MacMoray is a special event

The dance star returned to Elgin at the weekend for her second performance at the festival.

By David Mackay

Cascada singer Natalie Horler returned to MacMoray this weekend after performing at last year’s Easter event.

The club legend was stunned to see the huge Cooper Park crowd drawn out by the nice weather at the weekend.

In her career Horler gas performed in huge stadiums and represented Germany at Eurovision.

However, the Cascada star believes MacMoray has a special charm that makes in unique on the touring circuit.

Cascada on stage at MacMoray.
Cascada brought energy to the MacMoray stage. Image: Jasperimage

She said: “It’s not uncommon for us to get bookings to come back twice or three times somewhere, but you always worry because you don’t want the crowd to get bored.

“To be fair though, it’s a massive crowd this year. It’s a lot bigger than last year.

“I like you get so many different genres of music here. I never know until I get here and then you see the set list up in the dressing room.

“Then it’s like ‘Oh, Bonnie Tyler is here. Oh, it’s Status Quo.’ It’s always really cool when you see that.

“I was happy when I saw DJ Sammy’s name because it’s a similar genre to me. I don’t want to stick out like a sore thumb.”

Cascada popular with young MacMoray crowd

Cascada were at their peak when they released Everytime We Touch in 2006 and Evacuate the Dancefloor three years later.

Despite the hits coming more than 15 years ago, Horler says they are still popular with younger fans instead of just those who enjoyed them at the time.

Cascada on MacMoray stage.
Cascada have an extensive back catalogue of club hits. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

She said: “They probably don’t know half the songs, but the fact is we’re streaming these days.

“If they do want to click on a different track then they will and they’ll get to know them, not just Everytime We Touch and stuff like that.

“It’s lovely to see youngsters in the crowd jumping around to your songs.”

Read more from MacMoray

More from Moray

Looking across MacMoray crowd towards stage.
Busy caterers, full hotels, firms promoting the local area: How Elgin firms are capitalising…
Andrew Mulholland, an MS sufferer from Elgin
Meet the gaming studio in the Elgin town centre showing you don't need to…
MacMoray fans clap to music.
Gallery: Our best 45 photos from second day of MacMoray summer fun in the…
Cascada brought energy to the MacMoray stage. Image: Jasperimage
A96 dualling: Will we finally get an answer on Inverness-Aberdeen promise after summer?
DJ Sammy on stage at MacMoray.
Why MacMoray favourite DJ Sammy feels like Elgin is now his 'hometown'
The Vamps with MacMoray crowd.
Scottish favourites, viral stars, much-loved stars: MacMoray crowd compiles dream line-up for festival's grand…
Cascada brought energy to the MacMoray stage. Image: Jasperimage
New life for former Forres Ladbrokes and next steps for staff accommodation for Seafield…
Cascada brought energy to the MacMoray stage. Image: Jasperimage
Weekend court roll – a schoolboy accused of murder and a health board in…
Cascada brought energy to the MacMoray stage. Image: Jasperimage
In pictures: More the merrier as Keith Show returns for 150th anniversary year
Cascada brought energy to the MacMoray stage. Image: Jasperimage
Cyclist, 75, taken to hospital after collision on A941 near Millbuies Country Park

Conversation