New roof for new Lossie Community Hub, more Elgin homes and refusal of Rothes restaurant and homes proposal

It is bad news for a developer behind plans for a restaurant in Rothes as councillors stuck with the original decision to refuse the proposals.

Another 268 homes could be on the horizon at Findrassie, Elgin.

First, let’s take a look at approved plans to replace the roof on the new Lossie Community Hub.

APPROVED: New roof for community hub

In November 2021, we first revealed plans for the Warehouse Theatre in Lossiemouth to be turned into a nursery and community centre.

The building on Pigaveny Quay previously provided a first-class live music venue in Moray.

Then three months later, the proposals were given the go-ahead.

Work nearly done for Lossie Community Hub

Now work has almost been completed for the Lossie Community Hub to be opened.

This space will provide affordable childcare, addiction counselling, debt advice, employability advice, IT training and literacy training.

The Lossie 2-3 Group who is behind the facility will replace the existing asbestos roof of the building with a slate one.

Solar panels will also be installed across both roof planes and two additional roof lights.

This comes after this week planning officers approved the work.

Elgin based architects Wittets Limited have represented the group’s Yvonne Murray throughout the planning process.

More homes at Findrassie

Another 268 homes could be on the horizon at Findrassie, Elgin.

The proposals are at their early stages, therefore details are limited.

However, it would include affordable housing.

Robertson Homes Limited And CJ & CRH Dunbar are working in partnership on the potential development.

Long-term vision for Findrassie

The council’s Findrassie masterplan says the area is expected to feature 1,500 houses, community facilities, a primary school and a twelve hectare business park within several distinct phases.

Earlier this year, Moray Council revealed the planned new Findrassie Primary School could be delayed by up to five years.

REFUSED: Change of use for Rothes shop

Earlier this week, Peter Ford’s appeal over planning chiefs’ decision to refuse permission for his plans to give a former Rothes bakery fresh life was put in front of councillors.

He had hoped to turn the premises at 9 New Street into a restaurant, first floor flat and two houses.

The building has most recently been operated as an antique shop, Rothes Emporium.

Prior to that it was Simpsons Bakery.

Planners had previously made that decision on the grounds that the property is deemed to be at risk of flooding from the nearby Broad Burn.

However the appeal was unsuccessful.

On Thursday, councillors on the local review body voted four to two in favour of ditching the plans.

There was one abstention.

Refused once again

Sepa and the council’s flood team objected to the proposal as the area is at risk from a one in 200 year event.

Some councillors raised fears people’s lives would be at risk if the accommodation flooded.

Others argued the recommendation to refuse were not based on “scientific fact” but “what ifs or maybes”.

