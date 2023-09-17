New roof for new Lossie Community Hub, more Elgin homes and refusal of Rothes restaurant and homes proposal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

New roof for new Lossie Community Hub, more Elgin homes and refusal of Rothes restaurant and homes proposal

The latest Moray planning round-up is here.

By Sean McAngus
Permission granted for roof changes to Lossie Community Hub.
Permission granted for roof changes to Lossie Community Hub.

Welcome to our weekly update on planning applications to Moray Council.

It is bad news for a developer behind plans for a restaurant in Rothes as councillors stuck with the original decision to refuse the proposals.

Another 268 homes could be on the horizon at Findrassie, Elgin.

First, let’s take a look at approved plans to replace the roof on the new Lossie Community Hub.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

APPROVED: New roof for community hub

In November 2021, we first revealed plans for the Warehouse Theatre in Lossiemouth to be turned into a nursery and community centre.

The building on Pigaveny Quay previously provided a first-class live music venue in Moray.

Then three months later, the proposals were given the go-ahead.

The Warehouse Theatre before the transformation.

Work nearly done for Lossie Community Hub

Now work has almost been completed for the Lossie Community Hub to be opened.

This space will provide affordable childcare, addiction counselling, debt advice, employability advice, IT training and literacy training.

The Lossie Community Hub.

The Lossie 2-3 Group who is behind the facility will replace the existing asbestos roof of the building with a slate one.

Solar panels will also be installed across both roof planes and two additional roof lights.

This comes after this week  planning officers approved the work.

Elgin based architects Wittets Limited have represented the group’s Yvonne Murray throughout the planning process.

Lossie Community Hub will be opening soon.

More homes at Findrassie

Another 268 homes could be on the horizon at Findrassie, Elgin.

The proposals are at their early stages, therefore details are limited.

However, it would include affordable housing.

Robertson Homes Limited And CJ & CRH Dunbar are working in partnership on the potential development.

Land earmarked for the wider Findrassie development.

Long-term vision for Findrassie

The council’s Findrassie masterplan says the area is expected to feature 1,500 houses, community facilities, a primary school and a twelve hectare business park within several distinct phases.

Earlier this year, Moray Council revealed the planned new Findrassie Primary School could be delayed by up to five years.

REFUSED: Change of use for  Rothes shop

The premises at 9 New Street in Rothes.

Earlier this week, Peter Ford’s appeal over planning chiefs’ decision to refuse permission for his plans to give a former Rothes bakery fresh life was put in front of councillors.

He had hoped to turn the premises at  9 New Street into a restaurant, first floor flat and two houses.

The building has most recently been operated as an antique shop, Rothes Emporium.

Prior to that it was Simpsons Bakery.

The premises at 9 New Street have most recently been operated as an antique shop.

Planners had previously made that decision on the grounds that the property is deemed to be at risk of flooding from the nearby Broad Burn.

However the appeal was unsuccessful.

On Thursday, councillors on the local review body voted four to two in favour of ditching the plans.

There was one abstention.

Refused once again

Sepa and the council’s flood team objected to the proposal as the area is at risk from a one in 200 year event.

Some councillors raised fears people’s lives would be at risk if the accommodation flooded.

Others argued the recommendation to refuse were not based on “scientific fact” but “what ifs or maybes”.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest Moray planning news

More from Moray

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – dog abusers, a school dance groper and a Snapchat predator
Johnstone and Stuart is a car garage.
This car garage in Dufftown could be yours for under £200,000
Elgin Bus Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
What is going on with Moray's buses?
Former gamekeeper David Scott outside Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Former gamekeeper admits keeping 14 dogs in appalling conditions
Wide shot of main entrance at Forres Academy with one person walking towards building.
Forres Academy concrete concerns: Gym halls and offices to be converted into temporary classrooms
Single Typhoon coming into land at RAF Lossiemouth.
Another Typhoon flypast scheduled above RAF Lossiemouth tonight
Scottish Golf Tourism Week 2024 will be held in Inverness.
Scottish Golf Tourism Week: Launch event coming to Inverness next week
Girl wear blue light glasses using mobile phone on dark bed in the bedroom
Gordonstoun tells pupils to hand in mobile phones overnight to curb device 'addiction'
Lone angler casting line into River Spey on banks in Aberlour.
Mounting dead fish in River Spey sparks urgent search for potential chemical leak
Councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn called for plans to turn a former Rothes bakers into a restaurant and accommodation to be rejected. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Rothes restaurant and homes proposal rejected over flood concerns

Conversation