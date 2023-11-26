Changes at Decora in Elgin given the go-ahead and Moray Crematorium reveal expansion plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Changes at Decora in Elgin given the go-ahead and Moray Crematorium reveal expansion plans

The latest Moray planning round-up is here.

By Sean McAngus
Decora continues to be popular. Now changes have been approved by planning bosses.
Decora continues to be popular. Now changes have been approved by planning bosses.

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Moray Golf Club has been the go-ahead to demolish their shop to make way for a new one.

Meanwhile, Moray Crematorium has revealed expansion plans to improve their facilities.

But we start with Decora in Elgin getting permission to make changes at their popular store.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

APPROVED: Changes at Decora in Elgin

Decora on Bridge Street continues to be a popular business in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Last month, we revealed Decora wanted to convert a storage area at their Elgin store into an additional shop floor area.

According to a building warrant, work was going to cost around £35,000.

Green light for changes at Decora

Now a month later, planning chiefs have given the popular Elgin business the go-ahead to carry out the work.

Grant And Geoghegan Limited represented the business in the planning process.

According to the Visit Scotland website, Decora is “Scotland’s largest independent shopping experience” for your home.

It also has the Millers Cafe.

SUBMITTED: Extension plans for Moray Crematorium

Moray Crematorium.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray Crematorium at Broadley has revealed expansion plans.

The business just outside Buckie believes changes would allow for increased capacity and business growth.

WD Harley is representing the business in the application.

What are the changes at Moray Crematorium?

They want to build a new single-storey, standalone building to become the office for administration staff.

Meanwhile, the current office will be turned into an improved area for family members to wait before services.

This new use will require no changes to the building fabric.

Also a new filtration system will be installed at the site owned by Dignity Funerals to meet upcoming legislation changes.

Finally, a symmetrical steel framed and clad building will be used for storage.

APPROVED: End of an era for Moray Golf Club shop

In 1978, the Moray Golf Club’s current shop was built.

It has shown signs of decay in recent years.

In September, the club on Stotfield Road in Lossiemouth was granted permission to tear down the shop and replace it with a single storey new shop.

The club shop which will be demolished.

Two months on, a building warrant has been approved for the work.

According to the warrant, the work will cost around £87,000.

CM Designs has representing them through planning.

 

Drawing impression of new shop at Moray Golf Club. Image: CM Design

Moray Golf Club Vice Captain Chris Pastakia previously said the course is aiming to open the new club shop next year.

He said: “We run the Moray Open every year which has been a prestigious tournament for over 100 years.

“The aim is to open the new pro shop next year in time for the competition.”

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest Moray planning news

More from Moray

Donna Melvin.
Why did a farmer make this Moray businesswoman cry?
Decora continues to be popular. Now changes have been approved by planning bosses.
Weekend court roll – a home-invading rapist and a dishonest preacher
Decora continues to be popular. Now changes have been approved by planning bosses.
DRONE VIDEO: Craigellachie Bridge as you've never seen it before
Decora continues to be popular. Now changes have been approved by planning bosses.
'Can you feel it': The Jacksons to perform at next year's MacMoray Festival in…
Decora continues to be popular. Now changes have been approved by planning bosses.
Kiesha Donaghy murder: New Elgin residents 'scared to leave home at night' as police…
A church pastor from Glasgow has avoided jail after admitting fraud
No jail for church pastor who used hand trick to con Elgin Tesco cashier
Decora continues to be popular. Now changes have been approved by planning bosses.
How an Elgin games designer made his dream to work in the gaming industry…
Batchen Lane Car Park
Free Saturday car parking in Elgin before Christmas as councillors pledge £17k to cover…
Decora continues to be popular. Now changes have been approved by planning bosses.
Moray Council takes action to clear up historic Elgin mill site
Decora continues to be popular. Now changes have been approved by planning bosses.
Moray man let off boy's 'assault' after teen's provocative door-knock prank

Conversation