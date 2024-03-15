Grant Lodge: Cost of repairs revealed in last 20 years on Elgin landmark

Grant Lodge in Cooper Park remains one of Elgin’s most prominent buildings.

The B-listed building was built between 1766 and 1790, to a design by the great Scottish architect Robert Adam.

At one time, it was a focal point for a major clan rising which was the last ever to take place in Scotland.

In 1903, Sir George Cooper gave the Lodge and its grounds in a Deed of Gift for the benefit of the people of Elgin.

The grounds became the Cooper Park and the Lodge was the public library.

It continued this way until 1996, when Grant Lodge was deemed not fit for the purpose of being a public library.

The library was then moved elsewhere and the Lodge was used as an heritage centre which housed many old documents about Moray.

Cost of repairs revealed

Grant Lodge has been boarded up since a fire at the Elgin landmark in 2003.

Various plans and feasibility studies over the years identified potential uses – however, none came to fruition.

For the first time, the Press and Journal can revealed that the local authority has spent £64,116.23 between 2004 and this year so far on repairs to Grant Lodge.

This discovery came through a Freedom Of Information request.

Most recent repair costs include £150 for a dry rot survey within the basement of the building. £232.50 went on other work including checking and repairing water ingress on the first floor beneath the flat roof.

What is happening to Grant Lodge?

The Grant Lodge story should have a happy ending.

The lodge will be getting transformed into a new food, drink and heritage attraction.

The part is part of the local authority’s cultural quarter which is backed by funding from the Scottish and UK governments.

Elgin Town Hall and the wider Cooper Park area are also included in the ambitious £31 million vision for the area.

The local authority are currently looking to appoint a design team.

This contract tender closes on Monday.

Officials hope the team can begin work in April to draw up “creative solutions” to restore the building as a “must visit” destination.

Last year, we exclusively revealed it is hoped work will start on the transformation of Grant Lodge in early 2026.

Elgin councillor Graham Leadbitter said: “Previous attempts to revive Grant Lodge failed, which frustrated many people.

“However, we will see significant investment into Grant Lodge as part of the culture quarter.

“Moray Council have managed to keep the building water and wind tight which puts us in a good position to take forward the plans.

“It has been challenging to find a new use for the building due to being no-longer fit for library purpose and the restrictions from the trustee deeds.

“We have worked through and found a positive solution.”