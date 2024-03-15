Grant Lodge: Cost of repairs revealed in last 20 years on Elgin landmark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Grant Lodge: Cost of repairs revealed in last 20 years on Elgin landmark

The P and J can exclusively reveal the costs of repairs for the last two decades at the 18th century landmark.

By Sean McAngus
Grant Lodge, which is in Cooper Park, Elgin.
Grant Lodge, which is in Cooper Park, Elgin.

Grant Lodge in Cooper Park remains one of Elgin’s most prominent buildings.

The B-listed building was built between 1766 and 1790, to a design by the great Scottish architect Robert Adam.

At one time, it was a focal point for a major clan rising which was the last ever to take place in Scotland.

Old footage on when Grant Lodge was opened.

In 1903, Sir George Cooper gave the Lodge and its grounds in a Deed of Gift for the benefit of the people of Elgin.

The grounds became the Cooper Park and the Lodge was the public library.

It continued this way until 1996, when Grant Lodge was deemed not fit for the purpose of being a public library.

The library was then moved elsewhere and the Lodge was used as an heritage centre which housed many old documents about Moray.

Cost of repairs revealed

A fireman surveys the damage at the scene of the fire.

Grant Lodge has been boarded up since a fire at the Elgin landmark in 2003.

Various plans and feasibility studies over the years identified potential uses – however, none came to fruition.

Our front page in 2013 revealed how Grant Lodge had been in line to be given a new lease of life as a registrars, family history centre and tourist information office. However members of the local authority were <br />urged to scrap a study into the proposals which already cost £62,000.  Image: DC Thomson/ Design team

For the first time, the Press and Journal can revealed that the local authority has spent £64,116.23 between 2004 and this year so far on repairs to Grant Lodge.

This discovery came through a Freedom Of Information request.

Most recent repair costs include £150 for a dry rot survey within the basement of the building. £232.50 went on other work including checking and repairing water ingress on the first floor beneath the flat roof.

What is happening to Grant Lodge?

Grant Lodge pictured in 2013.

The Grant Lodge story should have a happy ending.

The lodge will be getting transformed into a new food, drink and heritage attraction.

The part is part of the local authority’s cultural quarter which is backed by funding from the Scottish and UK governments.

Elgin Town Hall and the wider Cooper Park area are also included in the ambitious £31 million vision for the area.

Another picture of Grant Lodge.

The local authority are currently looking to appoint a design team.

This contract tender closes on Monday.

Officials hope the team can begin work in April to draw up “creative solutions” to restore the building as a “must visit” destination.

Last year, we exclusively revealed it is hoped work will start on the transformation of Grant Lodge in early 2026.

My front page exclusive about the proposed timeline for construction to start. Image: Design Team/DC Thomson

Elgin councillor Graham Leadbitter said: “Previous attempts to revive Grant Lodge failed, which frustrated many people.

“However, we will see significant investment into Grant Lodge as part of the culture quarter.

“Moray Council have managed to keep the building water and wind tight which puts us in a good position to take forward the plans.

“It has been challenging to find a new use for the building due to being no-longer fit for library purpose and the restrictions from the trustee deeds.

“We have worked through and found a positive solution.”

The Future of Elgin

More from Moray

The Station Hotel in Portsoy is on the market for offers starting at £500,000
Couple selling Portsoy hotel that's loved by locals and stars from Peaky Blinders
Eunice Mckay pictured outside new house next to new car
Keith gran 'shocked' to win house, car and £20k cash from Bounty Competitions
View of Dr Gray's Hospital dome entrance with sign in front.
How NHS Grampian is tackling Elgin housing crisis to secure crucial Dr Gray's staff
Lossiemouth villa exterior view
Stunning Lossiemouth villa with coastal views and putting green on the market
Owners Jim and Rosslyn Sutherland pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Labour of love Buckie hotel, restaurant and bar transformed by local couple goes up…
Childcare worker struck off after being physically abusive while working at the Magic Roundabout centre in Elgin.
Elgin childcare worker struck off after being 'physically aggressive' towards children under two
UHI Moray closure threat could impact £100 Moray Growth Deal says councillor. Image: Jason Hedges; DC Thomson
Could UHI Moray closure threat impact £100m region deal?
Morag Cumming is missing from Fochabers. Image: Police Scotland
Morag Cumming: Police trace pensioner missing overnight
Children in bunny outfits and Crathes Castle
Eggscellent trails being held across the north and north-east this Easter
Waves lash against Aberdeen seafront as spectators look on.
Flooding and disruption expected as alerts issued for north communities

Conversation