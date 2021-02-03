Something went wrong - please try again later.

NHS Grampian has apologised for “significant delays” at the coronavirus vaccination centre in Elgin.

There have been reports of pensioners, some with walking sticks and wheelchairs, having to wait outside for up to 90 minutes for appointments.

Concerns have been raised about people waiting in the winter weather with over 70s the largest group currently attending for jabs.

Today the NHS urged people not to arrive early for vaccinations to enable the system to run as smoothly as possible.

Meanwhile, “urgent” work has been done at the Fiona Elcock Centre in Elgin to create a new indoor waiting area.

Earlier today, Forres councillor George Alexander questioned the reason behind the coronavirus vaccination delays in Elgin after hearing about a person having to wait outside from 3.30pm to 5pm yesterday.

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “Unfortunately, there have been significant delays at the mass vaccination centre in Elgin. We apologise to everyone who has experienced a long wait for their vaccination.

“As we scale up our programme, we have taken urgent action to ensure everyone is seen in a timely manner. We have rearranged the space to provide an indoor, socially distanced, waiting space and briefed safety marshals accordingly.

“A number of people had arrived for their appointments early, which resulted in people having to wait outside for longer.

“We need everyone’s support in helping things run as smoothly as possible; please arrive at your appointment time. If you are early, you may be asked to wait in your vehicle, if available.

“This is a mass vaccination programme, involving many thousands of people, and we are extremely grateful to the public for their support to date.”

The Fiona Elcock Centre was opened in the Edgar Road retail park last month to support the nationwide rollout of coronavirus vaccines.

The venue was named after an Elgin immunisation nurse who died suddenly late last year following a 30-year career in the NHS.