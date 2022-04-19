Scotland records lowest Covid case numbers so far this year over Easter weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

Scotland records lowest Covid case numbers so far this year over Easter weekend

By Lauren Robertson
April 19, 2022, 2:48 pm Updated: April 19, 2022, 2:57 pm
Post Thumbnail

Covid case numbers recorded over the Easter weekend fell to their lowest since the start of December last year.

Official Scottish Government data shows 3,261 cases were recorded on Monday April 18, the lowest number since 3,196 on December 9.

On Tuesday, cases increased slightly to 3,618, but are still lower than they have been for the majority of 2022 so far.

Six deaths have been reported in the last day, which is also lower than the last recorded number of 40, however this could be due to register offices being closed over the Easter weekend.

This drop in cases came on the same day the requirement to wear face coverings in indoor public places was dropped across the country. 

Regional figures

NHS Grampian has recorded the third highest number of Covid cases in the last 24 hours with 425.

Most of these cases were in Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire, each recording 180 and 177 respectively, and 68 were in Moray.

There were 216 new cases of Covid reported across the Highlands, 46 in the Western Isles, 39 in Shetland and 19 in Orkney.

People in Aberdeen and across the Highlands shared mixed opinions about the relaxation of face coverings rules on Monday.

Vaccination update

A total of 4,382,469 people have now had their first dose of a Covid vaccination. 

3,466,302 people are considered to be fully vaccinated with three doses, and a further 252,927 have had an extra fourth dose.

In the Highland town of Nairn, concerns were raised after patients were asked to travel to Inverness for booster jags. NHS Highland has since resolved this by increasing their capacity.

