Scotland records lowest Covid case numbers so far this year over Easter weekend

Covid case numbers recorded over the Easter weekend fell to their lowest since the start of December last year.

Official Scottish Government data shows 3,261 cases were recorded on Monday April 18, the lowest number since 3,196 on December 9.

On Tuesday, cases increased slightly to 3,618, but are still lower than they have been for the majority of 2022 so far.

Six deaths have been reported in the last day, which is also lower than the last recorded number of 40, however this could be due to register offices being closed over the Easter weekend.

This drop in cases came on the same day the requirement to wear face coverings in indoor public places was dropped across the country.

Regional figures

NHS Grampian has recorded the third highest number of Covid cases in the last 24 hours with 425.

Most of these cases were in Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire, each recording 180 and 177 respectively, and 68 were in Moray.

There were 216 new cases of Covid reported across the Highlands, 46 in the Western Isles, 39 in Shetland and 19 in Orkney.

People in Aberdeen and across the Highlands shared mixed opinions about the relaxation of face coverings rules on Monday.

Vaccination update

A total of 4,382,469 people have now had their first dose of a Covid vaccination.

3,466,302 people are considered to be fully vaccinated with three doses, and a further 252,927 have had an extra fourth dose.

In the Highland town of Nairn, concerns were raised after patients were asked to travel to Inverness for booster jags. NHS Highland has since resolved this by increasing their capacity.