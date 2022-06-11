Scotrail to meet with RMT union in a bid to resolve pay dispute

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotrail has said it is expecting to meet with the RMT union next week in a bid to resolve a pay dispute.

Last Thursday, ScotRail said that the RMT had rejected a 5% pay offer – but a spokesman for RMT said this was “incorrect”.

The union has said the offer had not been rejected, but it would be discussed with its national executive.

A Scotrail spokesman said today: “On Thursday, the RMT advised Scotrail it had rejected the pay offer and would proceed to ballot for industrial action.

Happy to speak to them

“RMT has now requested a further meeting next week and we are happy to speak with them again.”

Saying reports the offer had been rejected were “incorrect”, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This matter has not been considered by our national executive committee and will be put before them next week so they can make a decision.”

Earlier this week, a similar 5% offer was made to train drivers, which union Aslef said it would put to members.