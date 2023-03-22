Rebecca Buchan: Huge public safety concern in Aberdeen can’t be swept under the rug

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Opinion Columnists

Rebecca Buchan: Huge public safety concern in Aberdeen can’t be swept under the rug

By Rebecca Buchan
March 22, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 22, 2023, 5:16 pm
A recent P&J survey found that 90% of respondents said they felt scared in Aberdeen, simply because they were women (Image: Elnur/Shutterstock)
A recent P&J survey found that 90% of respondents said they felt scared in Aberdeen, simply because they were women (Image: Elnur/Shutterstock)

Nowhere is 100% safe, but the safety worries of women must be urgently addressed in Aberdeen, writes Rebecca Buchan.

I have always considered myself streetwise. Growing up in Peterhead in the nineties and early noughties was not quite the same as gangland New York… But life in the Blue Toon could sometimes be a bit rough.

Drugs were a problem and were often visible. And, from a young age, you became more aware of your surroundings.

But I never felt scared. Nothing that bad ever really happened.

Then, in the summer of 2007, there was a murder which shook the whole town. Twenty-one-year-old Saranna Buchan was killed by her boyfriend, James Logan, at a flat in North Street. After the 41-year-old beat her to death, he killed himself.

Saranna had been in my year at school and, while we moved in different circles, she was always someone who would pass you with a smile. She was also one of those “weel kent” faces in the town, having been crowned Buchan Princess four years before, and her death left people reeling.

That was the first time I realised such violent incidents were not isolated to big cities and police dramas. The protective bubble I thought shielded places like the north-east had just burst.

A few years later, I started working as a reporter and quickly found myself covering the court beat. The reality of just how serious crime was in Aberdeen was hammered home pretty quickly.

Day in and day out, explicit details of murders, rapes, abductions, armed robberies and even terrorism attempts were laid out before me. And, very quickly, I was no longer shocked by some of the abhorrent things I heard. They became almost normal.

In truth, that was the reason I stopped covering court. I was becoming desensitised to the gravity of what I was listening to, and I didn’t like it.

Saranna Buchan was killed by her boyfriend in 2007.

Because these things are not normal. They are terrifying, not only for the victims, but also for those who witness them, read about them or hear about them.

Yet, it’s not very often that this part of the world is portrayed in the media as dangerous. But Jill Barclay’s murder last year sent shock waves through the region.

The mother of two had just been walking home when she was brutally attacked in the early hours of the morning. Her body was then set alight, and she was left to burn.

Such brutality is, of course, rare, but the response to Jill’s death from other women was telling. Many have felt unsafe, especially on our streets, for a long time.

Scores soon marched in protest. They were no longer prepared to continue living their lives constantly looking over their shoulders.

Only 11% reported harassment and assault to police

The Press and Journal then surveyed our readers about safety in Aberdeen. All could share their experiences but, unsurprisingly, the majority of those who responded were female. Of those, 90% said they felt scared in our city, just because they were women.

But, one of the starkest realisations came after learning just how many had been subjected to some degree of sexual harassment or assault – and hadn’t felt like they could report it.

Among respondents who had suffered some sort of abuse, only 11% say they went to the police about what happened. And a striking 62% of those felt the reporting was badly handled.

Around 75% of survey respondents felt Aberdeen’s street lighting was inadequate. Image: Simon King PPT/Shutterstock

When we spoke to the police about our survey findings, they were quick to tell us the results didn’t match up with official crime statistics. But, if only a 10th of the population has the confidence to speak out, that’s part of the problem.

Aberdeen City Council, too, speedily dismissed the more than 450 people who filled out our extensive and lengthy questionnaire. When told that around 75% felt the city’s street lighting was inadequate, a short, three-line statement pointing us to Aberdeen’s Purple Flag status was issued, with no further response. The council felt it was a matter mainly for the police to address.

How long until public concerns are taken seriously?

Safety is arguably the most important and basic issue when it comes to ensuring that this is a city people want to live and work in. It is simply not good enough to hand over the reins when matters like CCTV, street lighting and city wardens are all within the local authority’s control.

I am aware there are very few places in the world that can claim to be 100% safe, and I certainly do not have all the answers. But we should start by acknowledging where there are problems, and refuse to brush them under the carpet.

Aberdeen women marched together, demanding safer streets in the city, following the murder of Jill Barclay last year. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Just last week, Aberdeen dad Steven Johnson died after being attacked following a night out in the city centre. While we don’t know the full circumstances yet, it’s another tragic event that’s likely to make people even more wary of visiting Aberdeen city centre.

How many more incidents like this need to happen before public concerns are taken seriously?

Now isn’t the time for the police and the council to go on the defensive, or bury their heads in the sand while citing statistics.

Like Saranna’s death was for me 16 years ago, what happened to Jill Barclay was a wake-up call for many that can’t be ignored.

Rebecca Buchan is City and Shire Team Leader for The Press and Journal and Evening Express

Editor's Picks

