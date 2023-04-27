Kate Forbes tells community it is unlikely MoD able to help with temporary Corran ferry

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lochaber MSP Kate Forbes has thrown doubt on the Ministry of Defence (MoD) being able to step in with a quick fix for the Corran Narrows.

After the communities in the peninsular have been without a ferry since the Easter weekend in early April, it had been hoped the MoD could step in until the MV Corran returned.

A team from MoD have visited the area last week, after being asked by the Scottish Government to offer support.

However, in an email between Ms Forbes and one of her constituents, she said: “This has been a matter I have consistently raised with Highland Council, who have responsibility for the route – and I am disappointed there have not been more regular updates about the timetable for a return of a vehicle ferry service across the Corran.

“To the best of my knowledge, the MV Corran will remain out of service until the end of May.

Huge concern

“This is a cause of huge concern, and having spoken to several businesses on the peninsula I am aware of the financial losses this is causing – in addition to the significant impact on communities.”

She continued: “As was reported in the press the previous weekend, the MoD had been up conducting trials over the Corran Narrows, but given the silence since then I can only assume the craft was unsuitable or unforeseen issues have arisen. I have asked the council for clarification on where things are at.

“I have raised this matter with the minister for transport, as well as the Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Deputy First Minister. I understand the transport minister is meeting with Highland Council this week, and I eagerly await an update from this meeting.

She added: “I will continue to do everything I can to ensure the voice of the peninsula is not being ignored.”

Ms Forbes’ office confirmed the letter was the latest position.

No formal request

Last week, when asked, an MoD spokesman said: “We have accepted a request from the Scottish Government for an assessment team to explore the feasibility of providing a temporary replacement for the Corran Ferry service.”

He said: “We have not had a formal request for military aid.”

The spokesman confirmed that a report had been submitted to the Scottish Government and was now with Highland Council.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “The council has just received an interim report from the MoD following on from its request for an assessment to be undertaken of the MoD’s capability to assist with vehicle transportation across the Corran Narrows.

“The council and MoD are engaging on a number of points arising from the report in order to determine whether requesting a MACA (Military Aid to Civil Authorities) would deliver the assistance that’s needed.

“A further update will follow as soon as information is available.”