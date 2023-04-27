Kate Forbes tells community it is unlikely MoD able to help with temporary Corran ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate Forbes tells community it is unlikely MoD able to help with temporary Corran ferry

Ms Forbes said she was continuing to call for support for the communities on the Ardnamurchan peninsula.

By Louise Glen
Corran ferry
Corran Ferry services were pulled before the Easter weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Lochaber MSP Kate Forbes has thrown doubt on the Ministry of Defence (MoD) being able to step in with a quick fix for the Corran Narrows.

After the communities in the peninsular have been without a ferry since the Easter weekend in early April, it had been hoped the MoD could step in until the MV Corran returned.

A team from MoD have visited the area last week, after being asked by the Scottish Government to offer support.

However, in an email between Ms Forbes and one of her constituents, she said: “This has been a matter I have consistently raised with Highland Council, who have responsibility for the route – and I am disappointed there have not been more regular updates about the timetable for a return of a vehicle ferry service across the Corran.

“To the best of my knowledge, the MV Corran will remain out of service until the end of May.

Huge concern

“This is a cause of huge concern, and having spoken to several businesses on the peninsula I am aware of the financial losses this is causing – in addition to the significant impact on communities.”

Matthew Reiss resignation
The Corran Ferry. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

She continued: “As was reported in the press the previous weekend, the MoD had been up conducting trials over the Corran Narrows, but given the silence since then I can only assume the craft was unsuitable or unforeseen issues have arisen. I have asked the council for clarification on where things are at.

“I have raised this matter with the minister for transport, as well as the Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Deputy First Minister. I understand the transport minister is meeting with Highland Council this week, and I eagerly await an update from this meeting.

She added: “I will continue to do everything I can to ensure the voice of the peninsula is not being ignored.”

Ms Forbes’ office confirmed the letter was the latest position.

No formal request

Last week, when asked, an MoD spokesman said: “We have accepted a request from the Scottish Government for an assessment team to explore the feasibility of providing a temporary replacement for the Corran Ferry service.”

He said: “We have not had a formal request for military aid.”

The spokesman confirmed that a report had been submitted to the Scottish Government and was now with Highland Council.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “The council has just received an interim report from the MoD following on from its request for an assessment to be undertaken of the MoD’s capability to assist with vehicle transportation across the Corran Narrows.

“The council and MoD are engaging on a number of points arising from the report in order to determine whether requesting a MACA (Military Aid to Civil Authorities) would deliver the assistance that’s needed.

“A further update will follow as soon as information is available.”

 

 

