Investigation under way following grounding of MV Pentalina

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pentland Ferries has confirmed an investigation is under way into the grounding of the MV Pentalina on Orkney.

The vessel ran aground just 300ft from its destination of St Margaret’s Hope at around 7.30pm on Saturday, prompting an evacuation.

Sixty people were transferred onto RNLI lifeboats and transported to shore, with no serious injuries reported.

The vessel, operated by Pentland Ferries, was grounded following reports of a fire and “minor water ingress”, understood to have been caused by a sudden mechanical failure.

Managing director of Pentland Ferries, Helen Inkster said: “The vessel was moved from the beach to the linkspan at 6.30am this morning and is now undergoing a survey, from which we will know what (if any) damage has been sustained.

“Only when we know the extent of the problem, can we formulate a plan to resume service.

“The Maritime Coastguard Agency (MCA) is conducting a survey and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch are expected to arrive on Tuesday (2 May).

“We understand the impact this will have on the local community and those with travel plans.”

The MV Pentalina is currently the only vessel that operates across the Pentland Firth and pulling it from service means customers and residents will be cut off.

Supplies heading from Caithness to Orkney and vice versa have limited options other than using the ferry.

Pentland Ferries says pre-booked customers are already being contacted to either cancel or amend their booking, whilst not knowing when service will resume.

Investigation launched

It comes as the vessel received its safety certificate from the MCA only last week.

A spokesperson for the MCA said: “The Maritime and Coastguard Agency, in conjunction with the vessel’s classification society, completed surveys on the vessel Pentalina on April 18 and issued a Passenger Ship Safety Certificate.

“At this time the vessel met the standards required for issue of this certificate.

“Surveyors from the MCA will be attending the vessel today [April 30] in St Margaret’s Hope to undertake initial fact finding to establish the cause and circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The MV Pentalina returned to service the Orkney to Caithness route following the departure of the newer MV Alfred to the west coast to join CalMac.

There are now questions surrounding what happened, with the maritime union RMT calling for a “thorough investigation”.

An RMT spokesman said: “We are aware of a major incident onboard the MV Pentalina, which has run aground, taking on water with a fire in the engine room.

“A thorough investigation will be needed to establish how this major incident aboard the Pentland Ferries vessel occurred.”

‘Immediate answers needed’

Orkney MP Alistair Carmichael said it is essential for the MCA to provide answers quickly to prevent loss of public confidence in the ferry service.

He said: “The service provided by Pentland Ferries is an essential one for Orkney that is used and valued by many local people.

“It is essential that we have early and full answers from the Maritime Coastguard Agency, who certified the service for use just days ago.

“It is in no one’s interests for confidence in the service to be damaged and questions left unanswered.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston, who is from Orkney, said the incident was “hugely concerning”.

‘Pitiful lack of resilience’ in Scotland’s ferry network

He praised the efforts of the crew and local responders who got everyone to safety but raised concerns over how long the ferry is out of action and cannot service the “vital” route between Orkney and Caithness.

“The Pentalina was only summoned back into action this week because the MV Alfred had to be seconded from Pentland Ferries to help plug gaps in the ageing, unreliable CalMac fleet,” he said.

“While it will be important to know just how this incident came about, my immediate concern is for what this means for Orkney and how long this vital link for our islands will be severed.”

He also notes the incident exposes the “pitiful lack of resilience” in Scotland’s ferry network, which has been under pressure for months.

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur added: “There are important questions for the MCA to answer, having so recently inspected and certified MV Pentalina fit for service.

“People in Orkney will expect answers to those questions as a matter of urgency, not least given the importance of this service to the Orkney community.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The current priority is for Pentland Ferries to assess the condition of the vessel and any next steps to determine when she can return to service on the Pentland Firth.

“All parties will work to minimise disruption to services to Orkney and Parliament will be kept updated. “