CalMac announce ferry timetable changes as MV Alfred drafted in to ease pressure

Delays in the annual overhaul programme will impact passengers across the network.

By Louise Glen
CalMac managing director Robbie Drummond. Image: CalMac.
CalMac managing director Robbie Drummond. Image: CalMac.

CalMac has announced changes to its timetable for the West Coast ferry network.

The update outlines which vessels are serving each route as CalMac continues to work around delays to its annual maintenance period.

A new vessel, the MV Alfred, is due to take up sailings.

The changes will have an impact on ferry timetables, vehicle capacity and passengers are urged to check before making a journey.

CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond acknowledged the “significant” impact the situation is having on customers but said he hopes MV Alfred will alleviate some of the pressure.

MV Alfred
MV Alfred joins CalMac. Image: CalMac.

Changes to timetable

Lochmaddy/Tarbert-Uig services  
MV Clansman will continue to deliver this service until approximately May 25, operating the normal timetable, while MV Hebrides undertakes her delayed overhaul period. MV Hebrides will return to normal service on May 25.

Coll/Tiree-Oban services
MV Lord of the Isles will continue to operate an amended timetable until May 25. MV Clansman will return to the route on May 26, operating a normal summer timetable.

Islay services 
MV Finlaggan and MV Isle of Arran will continue to operate the Islay services until  June 4 when MV Finlaggan departs for overhaul.

She is currently expected to return to service on June 30. Further details will be available from June 4.

Castlebay-Oban services 
After CMAL’s announcement that Castlebay linkspan will be closed between May 21-26 to allow it to repair wire lifting ropes, additional sailings will be available on the Sound of Barra services to allow additional support and connections for diverted customers – and it is expected that the service from Lochboisdale -Oban service will resume from May 12.

CalMac ferry
CalMac are making changes to the timetable due to an annual overhaul programme. Image: CalMac.

Colonsay service 
Until May 25, the service will operate from Kennacraig to Colonsay on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

On Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, the service will operate from Oban. During this period, there will be no services on Sundays.

Normal service will resume with MV Clansman on May 26.

Craignure-Oban services 
MV Isle of Mull and MV Coruisk  will continue to operate this service while MV Loch Frisa undertakes overhaul.

When MV Loch Frisa returns on May 12, MV Isle of Mull will be deployed to Oban-Lochboisdale service.

MV Coruisk and MV Loch Frisa will operate on the route from May 12 to May 26.

Lochboisdale services 
When MV Loch Frisa returns from overhaul to deliver services between Craignure-Oban, MV Isle of Mull will resume Oban-Lochboisdale service, this is currently expected to begin on May 12.

MV Lord of the Isles will then take over Lochboisdale service from May 26.

Mallaig-Armadale services 
A single vessel timetable will now continue to operate between Armadale-Mallaig until May 27.

Normal service will resume once MV Coruisk returns from covering services between Oban-Craignure. This is currently scheduled for May 28.

Ardrossan-Brodick services 
MV Caledonian Isles continues to operate a single vessel service between Ardrossan-Brodick. CalMac is assessing whether it is possible to operate a second vessel service on this route. This will be dependent on the return of MV Hebridean Isles, and confirmation of availability of MV Alfred to operate within the network.

Campbeltown-Ardrossan services 
Services between Campbeltown-Ardrossan are now scheduled to begin on June 1.

‘Forefront of our minds’

Mr Drummond said: “We are aware of the significant effect this situation is having on customers and businesses. This is at the forefront of our mind as we continue to focus on resuming a normal service.

"We will be able to return to the usual summer timetable as soon as vessels return from annual maintenance. Berthing trials for MV Alfred have also been completed and we look forward to the much-needed resilience she will provide to the network."

 

 

Mr Drummond said: “We are aware of the significant effect this situation is having on customers and businesses. This is at the forefront of our mind as we continue to focus on resuming a normal service.

“We will be able to return to the usual summer timetable as soon as vessels return from annual maintenance. Berthing trials for MV Alfred have also been completed and we look forward to the much-needed resilience she will provide to the network.”

