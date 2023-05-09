Additional closures for resurfacing works on the A9 south of Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers could face delays as the A9 Inverness to Perth road southbound is reduced to a single lane heading out of Inverness from tonight.

Bear Scotland will undertake road resurfacing works on the southbound lane of the A9 between the Milton of Leys Junction and Bogbain Farm.

This will reduce the dual carriageway to a single-lane for 24 hours per day, beginning on May 9 and ending at 6am on May 13.

Following this, the closure will remain in place between 7pm and 6am from Sunday, May 14 until Thursday, May 18.

This section of the A9 road is part of the main route out of Inverness and south towards Perth.

In addition to the lane closures on both weeks, a 10mph convoy will be in place, and the Milton of Leys southbound on-slip will be closed between 7pm and 6am each weekday.

Motorists wanting to join the A9 to travel southbound will be diverted north to the Raigmore Interchange, where they can re-join the A9 southbound.

To keep updated with traffic information, visit Traffic Scotland.