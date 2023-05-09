Additional closures for resurfacing works on the A9 south of Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Additional closures for resurfacing works on the A9 south of Inverness

The A9 southbound will be reduced to a single-lane from May 9 until May 18.

By Ross Hempseed
A9 southbound out of Inverness to reduce to single lane from tonight.
Roadworks will take place on the southbound lane of the A9 heading out of Inverness. Image: Google Maps.

Drivers could face delays as the A9 Inverness to Perth road southbound is reduced to a single lane heading out of Inverness from tonight.

Bear Scotland will undertake road resurfacing works on the southbound lane of the A9 between the Milton of Leys Junction and Bogbain Farm.

This will reduce the dual carriageway to a single-lane for 24 hours per day, beginning on May 9 and ending at 6am on May 13.

Following this, the closure will remain in place between 7pm and 6am from Sunday, May 14 until Thursday, May 18.

This section of the A9 road is part of the main route out of Inverness and south towards Perth.

In addition to the lane closures on both weeks, a 10mph convoy will be in place, and the Milton of Leys southbound on-slip will be closed between 7pm and 6am each weekday.

Motorists wanting to join the A9 to travel southbound will be diverted north to the Raigmore Interchange, where they can re-join the A9 southbound.

To keep updated with traffic information, visit Traffic Scotland.

