Ferguson Marine’s boss says ferry users will be ‘surprised’ by delayed boats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Ferguson Marine’s boss says ferry users will be ‘surprised’ by delayed boats

After eight years of construction and millions over budget the ferry for CalMac routes will be delivered within new timescales.

By Louise Glen
The Glen Sannox in its dry dock in Govan.
The Glen Sannox ferry. Imge: Andrew Crawley.

The boss of Ferguson Marine has said it is making “progress” with the two vessels due to service CalMac routes on the west coast.

After eight years of construction, David Tydeman said “mistakes” had been made, but the ferries would be delivered to the new timescales.

Yesterday the wheelhouse of Hull 802 was lifted into place.

The boats, the Glen Sannox and Hull 802, are eight years late and millions over budget.

In an interview for BBC Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland, Mr Tydeman said: “I think the build strategy adopted in 2015, when we all look back in hindsight, was unwise, it embedded costs.

“It was partly because the design wasn’t finalised and I gather there were a lot of conversations going on between CMal and FMEL [Ferguson Marine Engineering Limited] about finalising the design.

‘Easy to look back and be critical’ about Ferguson Marine’s ferry plan

“It’s easy to look back and be critical, but the decision to build an empty ship and put things in later is unconventional and has added cost.”

CMal is the owner of Scotland’s ferry fleet.

Hull 802 is one of the two ferries ordered by Cmal under construction in Port Glasgow. They are £200m over budget and five years late. Image: Andrew Cawley.

The ferries will be the newest on ferry operator CalMac’s ageing fleet.

“All the brackets, all the racks that hold things could have been done while this was upside down in the shed as a module. Instead this had to be done on ladders, on scaffolding, working in the ceiling.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re building a kitchen, building a skyscraper or building a ship. It’s the same basic things. Is the design complete? Have you got the specification? Have you got the right plan to do it in the right sequence?”

He continued: “One of the problems with a car ferry is that you have to squeeze all your systems below and around the car deck. So you pack in your engineering, your systems, your pipework into confined spaces and that makes it complicated.”

The Glen Sannox is scheduled to be handed over to CMal by the end of this year. It will then be deployed on CalMac’s Arran route.

‘I think she’ll be a pleasant surprise’

He continued: “I think she’s going to be a great ship. There’s good capacity for car carrying and lorries. I think she’ll be a pleasant surprise.

Last month, Wellbeing Economy, Fair Work and Energy Secretary Neil Gray told MSPs it would be cheaper to scrap the ship and place a new order with an overseas shipyard.

Mr Tydeman said: “If ministers or CMal decided to order a ship from Turkey, you’d have to wait many years to get another ship. This is going to be a good ship, and I think it was the right decision.

“We’ve been very careful on [Hull} 802 to plan the learning from this ship – capture it, clean up the design drawings, make sure that before we start putting things inside 802 we’ve captured all the learning from 801.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Transport

Orkney barrier
£1m-plus work on Orkney's Churchill Barriers could be under way by next summer
The A96, just east of Insch. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
'It's a glorified farm track': Readers react to 10 worst A96 sections
4
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
The A90 junction at Laurencekirk is notorious for crashes, speeding and near-misses. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire Council to remove objection allowing flyover on A90 at Laurencekirk junction
A road maintenance vehicle and a road closure sign block the path of the A87 following a collision.
Two children, 6 and 10, taken to hospital after car and lorry crash near…
Loch Frisa in the Sound of Mull.
CalMac cancels sailings to Mull as Loch Frisa suffers technical fault for second time…
An artists impression of the A83 rest and Be THankful where a long tunnel runs alongside the hillside
Solution for ongoing problems with A83 in Argyll proposed by Transport Scotland
Churchill barrier
Reconstruction of road at first Churchill Barrier could cost millions
The MV Maid of Glencoul on Loch Linnhe. Image: Highland Council.
Corran Ferry service to restart following weeks of disruption
A new railway station could be coming to Cove.
Anger as Cove and Newtonhill train station plans left off government investment priorities

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]