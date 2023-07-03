Fan-favourite Cenobites to terrify at upcoming Horror Con Scotland in Aberdeen Beach Ballroom

Clive Barker’s sadomasochistic Cenobites have been summoned once more and have set their sights upon Aberdeen Horror Con fans.

The infamous line “We have such sights to show you,” was first uttered by fan-favourite villain Pinhead in the 1987 supernatural horror Hellraiser, and his terrifying hell-troupe will soon descend on the Beach Ballroom at Horror Con Scotland.

Simon Bamford, Barbie Wilde and Nicholas Vince, who starred in the Hellraiser franchise as the Butterball Cenobite, the Female Cenobite and the Chatterer Cenobite, are the latest batch of guests to be announced for the convention.

It will take place on Saturday, October 21, between 10am-5pm.

Northern Frights founder and event organiser Laura Ripley said: “We look forward to bringing to Aberdeen our biggest horror convention yet.

“As well as the guests, stalls and exhibits, we have on-stage entertainment including burlesque, sideshow performances and music – this is more than just a convention.”

What can fans expect at Horror Con Scotland in Aberdeen?

The Hellraiser trio join a line-up comprising of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey star Craig David Dowsett, Theatre of Fear actor Nathan Head, and Craig Conway, known for his role in 2008 sci-fi action film Doomsday.

Fans can snap selfies, autographs and professional photo opportunities with the guests, including a Cenobites group shot.

But the ghoulish fun doesn’t stop with celebrity meet-and-greets.

A selection of spooky activities await fans with horror illusions from renowned magician Dean Spruce, an immersive experience with Scare Scotland Talent Agency, horror movie quizzes, a cosplay contest and a chance to engage with the creative minds behind award-winning production company Clear Focus Movies.

More opportunities and activities include: a Q&A session with the Scottish and Scared Podcast and Scottish Murders Podcast, meeting the Critter Keeper’s exotic friends, horror games, a horror photoshoot, discovering the magic of special effects, and a blood-making workshop.

The north-east’s resident paranormal team the Ghostbusters of Aberdeen will be there too. Horror Con Scotland will also host a unique drag retelling of Sam Raimi classic, The Evil Dead, reimagined with Elvis songs, titled The Elvis Dead.

Previously the Granite City was treated to Aberdeen Horror Con which took place in the Altens Hotel in October 2022.

‘Excited’ to bring horror convention to Aberdeen

Ms Ripley believes that hosting a horror con in Aberdeen could be a great way to bring people to the city.

She said: “There have been no horror conventions in Scotland since 2018 and none in Aberdeen before us – so we look forward to bringing something to Scotland that’s badly missing.

“We are confirmed to return to Aberdeen in 2024, as well as the SEC, Glasgow and Eden Court Inverness, making sure each event celebrates the local people working in horror and proving that we do have a horror industry in Scotland.

“I’m very excited to do something to help promote the amazing talent we have here in the country, and give the horror fans something they’d previously have to leave the country for.”

Last week, Ms Ripley announced she will be bringing ghost, murder and witch history tours to tell stories from Aberdeen’s dark history.

A similarly-themed Fantasy Con Scotland will also be coming to Aberdeen on August 13.

To book tickets to Horror Con Scotland, visit the website.