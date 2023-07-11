Transport Section of A96 near Kintore to close for essential drainage works Part of the A96 near Kintore will close for a period of five days starting next week. By Shanay Taylor July 11 2023, 2.46pm Share Section of A96 near Kintore to close for essential drainage works Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/transport/5935378/section-of-a96-near-kintore-to-close-for-essential-drainage-works/ Copy Link The northbound carriageway of the A96 will be down to one lane near the Tavelty junction next week. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson A section of the busy A96 will close next week for essential drainage works. The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road will go down to one lane near Kintore, just north of the Broomhill roundabout through to Tavelty junction. Traffic heading northbound will be affected between 9.30am-3.30pm from Monday until Friday. Work includes improving the drains so to reduce surface water and improve driver safety. The work, which Amey is carrying out on behalf of Transport Scotland, will benefit more than 10,000 vehicles who use this route each day.