Section of A96 near Kintore to close for essential drainage works

A section of the busy A96 will close next week for essential drainage works.

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road will go down to one lane near Kintore, just north of the Broomhill roundabout through to Tavelty junction.

Traffic heading northbound will be affected between 9.30am-3.30pm from Monday until Friday.

Work includes improving the drains so to reduce surface water and improve driver safety.

The work, which Amey is carrying out on behalf of Transport Scotland, will benefit more than 10,000 vehicles who use this route each day.