Home News Transport

Railway line between Aberdeen and Dundee closed due to track defect

Network Rail have engineers responding to the incident.

By Cameron Roy
Scotrail services between Aberdeen and Dundee have been cancelled. Image: Jane Barlow/PA
Scotrail services between Aberdeen and Dundee have been cancelled. Image: Jane Barlow/PA

The railway line between Aberdeen and Dundee has been closed due to a track defect.

Network Rail Scotland engineers are responding to the reported defect by carrying out a safety inspection.

The inspection will be carried out between Laurencekirk and Stonehaven.

It is expected to be finished at 8pm this evening.

ScotRail made the announcement on Twitter at 5.27pm.

A number of trains, including those to Dundee, Glasgow and Inverness have been affected by the disruption.

For more details, see the ScotRail website.

