Railway line between Aberdeen and Dundee closed due to track defect

The railway line between Aberdeen and Dundee has been closed due to a track defect.

Network Rail Scotland engineers are responding to the reported defect by carrying out a safety inspection.

The inspection will be carried out between Laurencekirk and Stonehaven.

It is expected to be finished at 8pm this evening.

ScotRail made the announcement on Twitter at 5.27pm.

NEW: Due to a track defect, services between Dundee and Aberdeen will be subject to delay and cancellation in both directions. The line is now closed whilst @NetworkRailSCOT carry out necessary inspections to the track. https://t.co/DQC9ox7Pm3 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) July 18, 2023

A number of trains, including those to Dundee, Glasgow and Inverness have been affected by the disruption.

For more details, see the ScotRail website.