Confusion over new road markings at Westhill roundabout

Drivers in Westhill have been left confused after the layout of a busy roundabout was changed “without warning”.

Aberdeenshire Council painted the new road markings at the Tesco roundabout last week but drivers are still finding them confusing.

Previously, many drivers coming south towards the roundabout from the Holiday Inn would use the left lane on Westhill Drive to travel onto the A944 towards Aberdeen, or the town’s big Tesco.

The right lane would normally be used for turning right, accessing Straik Road in the westward direction of Alford.

But now, markings have been laid on the road instructing people the left lane is for turning left only, in an attempt to spread the traffic over the two lanes.

The right-hand lane is for drivers to go straight ahead towards Tesco, or right towards Alford.

Additionally, the markings on Straik Road heading eastwards towards Aberdeen have been updated.

The right lane was previously a right turn only, but now both lanes enable drivers to go straight ahead towards Aberdeen.

One concerned resident told us he believes the new signs have led to “longer queues than usual” and more chance of accidents at the roundabout.

On Monday, a car crashed into a nearby barrier.

The resident said: “They were changed without warning. No signs are up to say of the change and if you are in a queue you don’t even know because the only sign is right at the junction.

“The queues are even longer than usual now, and there was another accident at the roundabout.

“How is this even allowed?”

Council to put up permanent signage at roundabout soon

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman explained the changes were introduced on Wednesday, September 13, to help “improve traffic flow”.

The revised, permanent traffic signage, will be installed at the junction shortly.

He said: “The road markings were installed in line with relevant legislation and it was considered that additional signs would add to sign ‘clutter’ at this location.

“Temporary warning signs which can be installed at these locations are recommended to be used only sparingly, which generally means on larger projects.

“While the permanent signs are not required by legislation, we listened carefully to road users and we have agreed that additional signage will be installed shortly.”