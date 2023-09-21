Confusion over new road markings at Westhill roundabout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Confusion over new road markings at Westhill roundabout

Aberdeenshire Council say permanent signage will be installed soon.

By Lauren Taylor
New road markings at a roundabout in Westhill has caused confusion for drivers. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
New road markings at a roundabout in Westhill has caused confusion for drivers. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

Drivers in Westhill have been left confused after the layout of a busy roundabout was changed “without warning”.

Aberdeenshire Council painted the new road markings at the Tesco roundabout last week but drivers are still finding them confusing.

Previously, many drivers coming south towards the roundabout from the Holiday Inn would use the left lane on Westhill Drive to travel onto the A944 towards Aberdeen, or the town’s big Tesco.

The roundabout in Westhill is always busy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The right lane would normally be used for turning right, accessing Straik Road in the westward direction of Alford.

But now, markings have been laid on the road instructing people the left lane is for turning left only, in an attempt to spread the traffic over the two lanes.

There were no markings on the road before, but now drivers in the left lane are only allowed to go left and not straight. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The right-hand lane is for drivers to go straight ahead towards Tesco, or right towards Alford.

Additionally, the markings on Straik Road heading eastwards towards Aberdeen have been updated.

Straik Road was “right only” in the right-hand lane before the markings were updated. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The right lane was previously a right turn only, but now both lanes enable drivers to go straight ahead towards Aberdeen.

One concerned resident told us he believes the new signs have led to “longer queues than usual” and more chance of accidents at the roundabout.

On Monday, a car crashed into a nearby barrier.

The resident said: “They were changed without warning. No signs are up to say of the change and if you are in a queue you don’t even know because the only sign is right at the junction.

“The queues are even longer than usual now, and there was another accident at the roundabout.

“How is this even allowed?”

There was a crash at the roundabout on Monday afternoon. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Council to put up permanent signage at roundabout soon

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman explained the changes were introduced on Wednesday, September 13, to help “improve traffic flow”.

Drivers are still confused by the new markings. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The revised, permanent traffic signage, will be installed at the junction shortly.

He said: “The road markings were installed in line with relevant legislation and it was considered that additional signs would add to sign ‘clutter’ at this location.

“Temporary warning signs which can be installed at these locations are recommended to be used only sparingly, which generally means on larger projects.

“While the permanent signs are not required by legislation, we listened carefully to road users and we have agreed that additional signage will be installed shortly.”

