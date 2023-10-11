Inverurie Locos beat Dyce in Aberdeenshire Shield first round

Inverurie Locos progressed to the quarter-finals of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield with a 2-0 victory against Dyce at Harlaw Park.

Although the Junior side – who are second in the North Region Premier League – proved to be stubborn opponents, the Railwaymen won this first round tie thanks to goals from Glen Donald and Sam Robertson.

Locos, who are three-time winners of the Aberdeenshire Shield, can now look forward to the last eight next Wednesday when they will be at home to Buckie Thistle.

The visitors had the first effort at goal when a corner broke for Blair Johnston, but Donald cleared his effort.

Locos were soon into their stride with Sam Robertson having a shot deflected over. Then in the 13th minute Robertson galloped clear on the left flank and cut in.

Goalkeeper Morgan Cook did well to save the shot and Cole Anderson’s effort on the rebound was blocked.

Tonight's Locos Lineup… 🚂🔴⚽⚫ pic.twitter.com/7t0jnbiZXM — Inverurie Loco Works FC (@InverurieLocos) October 11, 2023

Just after the 20-minute mark Inverurie broke the deadlock with Paul Coutts’ free-kick from the right headed into the right corner by Donald.

Inverurie continued to probe after netting the opener with Anderson and Callum Duncan sending efforts narrowly over the crossbar.

But Dyce battled well to stay in the contest, although they struggled to have too much impact in the final third as the interval approached.

Dyce look to rally

In the early stages of the second period the Junior side were lively with Daniel Agnew shooting over from 25 yards and Dylan Souden getting in behind the home defence, but his effort was tame and easy for goalkeeper Zach Ellis.

Just after the hour mark Dyce broke from an Inverurie corner, but Thomas Reid made a great block to stop Sam Garnham playing in Gavin Byers.

Inverurie still carried a threat though, captain Greg Mitchell’s net-bound strike from 15 yards was deflected over and then sub Lloyd Robertson sent a curler wide.

On 71 minutes Robertson drove forward and fed Duncan on the left side of the area, but his shot drifted just beyond the far post.

However, three minutes later Inverurie sealed their place in the next round. A Coutts corner was met by Logan Johnstone’s header, that was cleared off the line, but Sam Robertson was on hand to finish the rebound from close range.

Dyce weren’t deterred and had some promising attacking moments in the closing stages, but they were unable to breach the Locos backline.