Inverurie Locos beat Dyce in Aberdeenshire Shield first round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Inverurie Locos beat Dyce in Aberdeenshire Shield first round

The Railwaymen triumphed 2-0 at Harlaw Park against Junior opposition.

By Callum Law
Glen Donald scored for Inverurie Locos against Dyce in the Aberdeenshire Shield
Glen Donald scored for Inverurie Locos against Dyce in the Aberdeenshire Shield

Inverurie Locos progressed to the quarter-finals of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield with a 2-0 victory against Dyce at Harlaw Park.

Although the Junior side – who are second in the North Region Premier League – proved to be stubborn opponents, the Railwaymen won this first round tie thanks to goals from Glen Donald and Sam Robertson.

Locos, who are three-time winners of the Aberdeenshire Shield, can now look forward to the last eight next Wednesday when they will be at home to Buckie Thistle.

The visitors had the first effort at goal when a corner broke for Blair Johnston, but Donald cleared his effort.

Locos were soon into their stride with Sam Robertson having a shot deflected over. Then in the 13th minute Robertson galloped clear on the left flank and cut in.

Goalkeeper Morgan Cook did well to save the shot and Cole Anderson’s effort on the rebound was blocked.

Just after the 20-minute mark Inverurie broke the deadlock with Paul Coutts’ free-kick from the right headed into the right corner by Donald.

Inverurie continued to probe after netting the opener with Anderson and Callum Duncan sending efforts narrowly over the crossbar.

But Dyce battled well to stay in the contest, although they struggled to have too much impact in the final third as the interval approached.

Dyce look to rally

In the early stages of the second period the Junior side were lively with Daniel Agnew shooting over from 25 yards and Dylan Souden getting in behind the home defence, but his effort was tame and easy for goalkeeper Zach Ellis.

Just after the hour mark Dyce broke from an Inverurie corner, but Thomas Reid made a great block to stop Sam Garnham playing in Gavin Byers.

Inverurie still carried a threat though, captain Greg Mitchell’s net-bound strike from 15 yards was deflected over and then sub Lloyd Robertson sent a curler wide.

On 71 minutes Robertson drove forward and fed Duncan on the left side of the area, but his shot drifted just beyond the far post.

However, three minutes later Inverurie sealed their place in the next round. A Coutts corner was met by Logan Johnstone’s header, that was cleared off the line, but Sam Robertson was on hand to finish the rebound from close range.

Dyce weren’t deterred and had some promising attacking moments in the closing stages, but they were unable to breach the Locos backline.

More from Highland League

Glen Donald scored for Inverurie Locos against Dyce in the Aberdeenshire Shield
Banks o' Dee defeat Hermes 4-3 to book Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-final spot
Glen Donald scored for Inverurie Locos against Dyce in the Aberdeenshire Shield
Honours even as Forres Mechanics come back to draw with Clachnacuddin in Highland League
Glen Donald scored for Inverurie Locos against Dyce in the Aberdeenshire Shield
Aberdeen edge past holders Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire Shield
Glen Donald scored for Inverurie Locos against Dyce in the Aberdeenshire Shield
Rothes move into top-half with victory over Strathspey Thistle
Glen Donald scored for Inverurie Locos against Dyce in the Aberdeenshire Shield
EXCLUSIVE: Dean Donaldson set to leave Turriff United for Inverurie Locos manager's role
Glen Donald scored for Inverurie Locos against Dyce in the Aberdeenshire Shield
Ross Jack looks for ruthless streak from Rothes in Strathspey clash
Inverurie Locos' manager Jamie Watt
Jamie Watt happy to continue as Inverurie Locos' interim boss
Glen Donald scored for Inverurie Locos against Dyce in the Aberdeenshire Shield
Willie West set for another milestone as Fraserburgh tackle Aberdeen in Aberdeenshire Shield
Glen Donald scored for Inverurie Locos against Dyce in the Aberdeenshire Shield
Stuart Anderson's praise for stretched Formartine after Aberdeenshire Shield progression
Glen Donald scored for Inverurie Locos against Dyce in the Aberdeenshire Shield
Formartine win narrowly against Deveronvale in Aberdeenshire Shield