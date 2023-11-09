Frustrated Tilly Butcher forced to shut up shop due to roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Frustrated Tilly Butcher forced to shut up shop due to roadworks

In response to a post by the Tilly Butcher, local councillor Ross Grant criticised the council's "slow and unsympathetic response".

By Ross Hempseed
The Tilly Butcher, Liam Scott, has hit out at the council for roadworks. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
The Tilly Butcher, Liam Scott, has hit out at the council for roadworks. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

The Tilly Butcher has slammed the council for roadworks outside his business, which has forced him to close for several days.

Lurch Monster’s Tilly Butcher, owned by Liam Scott, has been forced to close temporarily due to Aberdeen City Council roadworks along Hayton Road.

The roadworks, which began on October 15, have blocked suppliers and customers from accessing businesses.

While Mr Scott was able to make it work for the first few weeks, he announced on November 4 that he would be closing the following week because of the roadworks.

Liam Scott the owner of Lurch Monster’s Tilly Butcher. Image: Kenny Elrick.

In a post to Facebook, he called out the “shambles” roadworks, which is hurting his business, with him having to slash prices to move stock.

He did praise the residents of Tillydrone who have stuck by him and the business through tough times.

‘Slow and unsympathetic response’

In response to Mr Scott’s post local councillor Ross Grant also shared his confusion over why the roadworks have taken so long.

He commented: “Not much of the work on this project is normal. In 12 years of being a councillor, I haven’t seen a resurfacing job like this. They are usually pretty quick to be completed. Nothing about this one is normal.”

Roadworks on Hayton Road have prevented the Tilly Butcher from receiving deliveries from suppliers or customers. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr Grant also apologised for the lack of communication from the council to the businesses affected, including Nisa, Golden City and Qismat Flames.

He said nothing had been done to help businesses such as “help with deliveries or customer parking, nothing to try and phase the work sensibly, nothing to try and promote that local businesses”.

Local councillor Ross Grant commented on the Tilly Butcher’s angry post. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

Mr Grant went on to apologise for the council’s seemingly “slow and unsympathetic response” to the plight of the businesses.

He added: “I tried to get more information from the roads dept but was given very little.

“It’s now been picked up with the director about a range of things and a request about options for great businesses like yours to get compensation for the poor way in which this project has been run.

“Now we will urgently approach the director in the name of all of the local Hayton Road businesses seeking compensation, an explanation and a reassurance that the work will be completed when they have said it will – no later than the 10th Nov.”

Another local councillor Alex McLellan pointed to the recent bad weather as the cause of delays.

He said: “The delays to the road resurfacing, and installation of an improved pedestrian crossing, have been affected by recent adverse weather and issues sourcing materials from the quarry.

“There can be no doubt this has impacted residents and businesses, which is regrettable, and lessons must be learnt moving forward.

When asked for comment, a council spokesman said that the roadworks on Hayton Road will be completed by Thursday afternoon.

Lurch Monster’s Tilly Butcher: A butcher like no other

Conversation