Frustrated Tilly Butcher forced to shut up shop due to roadworks

The Tilly Butcher has slammed the council for roadworks outside his business, which has forced him to close for several days.

Lurch Monster’s Tilly Butcher, owned by Liam Scott, has been forced to close temporarily due to Aberdeen City Council roadworks along Hayton Road.

The roadworks, which began on October 15, have blocked suppliers and customers from accessing businesses.

While Mr Scott was able to make it work for the first few weeks, he announced on November 4 that he would be closing the following week because of the roadworks.

In a post to Facebook, he called out the “shambles” roadworks, which is hurting his business, with him having to slash prices to move stock.

He did praise the residents of Tillydrone who have stuck by him and the business through tough times.

‘Slow and unsympathetic response’

In response to Mr Scott’s post local councillor Ross Grant also shared his confusion over why the roadworks have taken so long.

He commented: “Not much of the work on this project is normal. In 12 years of being a councillor, I haven’t seen a resurfacing job like this. They are usually pretty quick to be completed. Nothing about this one is normal.”

Mr Grant also apologised for the lack of communication from the council to the businesses affected, including Nisa, Golden City and Qismat Flames.

He said nothing had been done to help businesses such as “help with deliveries or customer parking, nothing to try and phase the work sensibly, nothing to try and promote that local businesses”.

Mr Grant went on to apologise for the council’s seemingly “slow and unsympathetic response” to the plight of the businesses.

He added: “I tried to get more information from the roads dept but was given very little.

“It’s now been picked up with the director about a range of things and a request about options for great businesses like yours to get compensation for the poor way in which this project has been run.

“Now we will urgently approach the director in the name of all of the local Hayton Road businesses seeking compensation, an explanation and a reassurance that the work will be completed when they have said it will – no later than the 10th Nov.”

Another local councillor Alex McLellan pointed to the recent bad weather as the cause of delays.

He said: “The delays to the road resurfacing, and installation of an improved pedestrian crossing, have been affected by recent adverse weather and issues sourcing materials from the quarry.

“There can be no doubt this has impacted residents and businesses, which is regrettable, and lessons must be learnt moving forward.

When asked for comment, a council spokesman said that the roadworks on Hayton Road will be completed by Thursday afternoon.