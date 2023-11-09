Design images show the new ‘Hamish House’ on site of Jimmy Savile’s Glencoe home

Plans have revealed what the Hamish House in Glencoe might look like once complete, following the demolition of the home that once belonged to Jimmy Savile.

The current building at Allt-na-Reigh belonged to disgraced paedophile Jimmy Savile, where he lived from 1998 until he died in 2011.

Following his death, an avalanche of abuse allegations came to light, including at Savile’s Highland lair, where 20 victims were abused.

Due to the revelations, the cottage, which has been the target of numerous graffiti attacks has been described as a “stain on Scotland’s most outstanding landscape”.

A design statement from Jon Frullani Architects reads: “It is a location which contains some of the finest scenery Scotland has to offer, yet despite this, the vandalism demonstrates a feeling towards the property, born from a disgraced previous owner, in spite of the fact that another previous owner was the renowned Scottish mountaineer Hamish MacInnes”.

The cottage was bought by retail tycoon Harris Aslam, the director of Scottish convenience store operator Greens Retail, who decided to let locals have their say on the future of the property.

Savile cottage to be finally torn down more than a decade after his death.

Mr Aslam’s initial proposal in 2021 sparked an outcry from locals who said it failed to fit in with the landscape and after a lot of pushback the plans were scrapped.

Now, he has submitted new plans for the building, which will sit close to the A82 between Glencoe and Tyndrum.

He has now decided to build a dwelling in honour of the Scottish explorer Sir Hamish MacInnes, naming it Hamish House.

The house will be over two stories with four bedrooms, a garage and a large patio area.

There will also be an outbuilding offering additional accommodation for guests to the house.

The outbuilding will sit close to the road access, while the main house will be further down the track on the site of the Savile cottage.

To allow the new building to fit in with the surrounding landscape, builders are using thermopine timber, and natural stone and capping the house off with a zinc roof.

The hope is to create a lasting legacy to be proud of without a constant reminder of the dark and horrific abuse that took place in the derelict cottage.

Mr Aslam said: “This really is an incredibly exclusive property and presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to develop something we can all be very proud of as adorers of the Glencoe Valley and as proud Scots.”

“Accordingly, intending to pay homage to Sir Hamish, it gives us great pride to propose the outbuilding to be named Hamish House along with a commemorative plaque to be installed on-site to honour these great achievements.”