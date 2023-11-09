Design images show the new ‘Hamish House’ on site of Jimmy Savile’s Glencoe home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Design images show the new ‘Hamish House’ on site of Jimmy Savile’s Glencoe home

The cottage where the disgraced presenter lived for more than 13 years could finally be demolished to make way for a new building.

By Ross Hempseed
New images of what the Hamish House could look like, built on the site of the former Savile cottage. Image: Highland Council.
New images of what the Hamish House could look like, built on the site of the former Savile cottage. Image: Highland Council.

Plans have revealed what the Hamish House in Glencoe might look like once complete, following the demolition of the home that once belonged to Jimmy Savile.

The current building at Allt-na-Reigh belonged to disgraced paedophile Jimmy Savile, where he lived from 1998 until he died in 2011.

Following his death, an avalanche of abuse allegations came to light, including at  Savile’s Highland lair, where 20 victims were abused.

Due to the revelations, the cottage, which has been the target of numerous graffiti attacks has been described as a “stain on Scotland’s most outstanding landscape”.

The new building will be called the Hamish House in honour of the Scottish explorer. Image: Highland Council.

A design statement from Jon Frullani Architects reads: “It is a location which contains some of the finest scenery Scotland has to offer, yet despite this, the vandalism demonstrates a feeling towards the property, born from a disgraced previous owner, in spite of the fact that another previous owner was the renowned Scottish mountaineer Hamish MacInnes”.

The cottage was bought by retail tycoon Harris Aslam, the director of Scottish convenience store operator Greens Retail, who decided to let locals have their say on the future of the property.

Savile cottage to be finally torn down more than a decade after his death.

Mr Aslam’s initial proposal in 2021 sparked an outcry from locals who said it failed to fit in with the landscape and after a lot of pushback the plans were scrapped.

Now, he has submitted new plans for the building, which will sit close to the A82 between Glencoe and Tyndrum.

He has now decided to build a dwelling in honour of the Scottish explorer Sir Hamish MacInnes, naming it Hamish House.

The new building will be built on the site of the old Savile cottage. Image: Highland Council.

The house will be over two stories with four bedrooms, a garage and a large patio area.

There will also be an outbuilding offering additional accommodation for guests to the house.

The outbuilding will sit close to the road access, while the main house will be further down the track on the site of the Savile cottage.

Highland house formerly owned by Jimmy Savile has been the site of repeated vandalism. Image: DC Thomson.

To allow the new building to fit in with the surrounding landscape, builders are using thermopine timber, and natural stone and capping the house off with a zinc roof.

The hope is to create a lasting legacy to be proud of without a constant reminder of the dark and horrific abuse that took place in the derelict cottage.

Mr Aslam said: “This really is an incredibly exclusive property and presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to develop something we can all be very proud of as adorers of the Glencoe Valley and as proud Scots.”

“Accordingly, intending to pay homage to Sir Hamish, it gives us great pride to propose the outbuilding to be named Hamish House along with a commemorative plaque to be installed on-site to honour these great achievements.”

Fresh plans to demolish Jimmy Savile’s Highland home and ‘replace it with monument’

More from Highlands & Islands

Hugh Grant and June Field standing next to one another.
Love Actually actor Hugh Grant grins as he's pictured at Nairn event
To go with story by Jenni Gee. N/A Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre. Inverness Justice Centre. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Teenager woke in middle of night to find man, 42, fondling his genitals
An Armistice Day service outside Inverness Town House in November 2021
Disappointment as Inverness Remembrance Day event won't be at Town House
Sophie Whitehead.
Shetland woman hits out at Loganair after flight delay cuts New York holiday short
DI Tosh (Alison O'Donnell) and DI Calder (Ashley Jensen). Image: BBC.
Hooked Shetland fans react to latest episode
Tain Sheriff Court.
Pensioner guilty of sex assault on barmaid in Easter Ross pub
Rita Ora dressed as Fiona at a Shrek-themed Airbnb.
Rita Ora swaps five-star hotel for Highlands 'swamp' as she stays in Shrek-themed Airbnb
A finger pressing a button on a keyboard.
Police hunt hackers after criminal attack on Western Isles Council IT systems
Marcus Georgeson pictured with Walls, Shetland.
Man who died in Shetland quad bike incident 'hardworking' crofter Marcus Georgeson
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Andrew Scott admitted having indecent images of children Picture shows; Andrew Scott. Inverness Sheriff Court . Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 07/11/2023
Inverness dad caught with abuse videos of children as young as six

Conversation