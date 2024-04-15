Watch: Highland League Weekly – Brechin City v Forres Mechanics and Buckie Thistle v Deveronvale highlights

Highland League Weekly brings you highlights of two key encounters in the Breedon Highland League title race – Brechin City v Forres Mechanics and Buckie Thistle v Deveronvale.

We bring you the best of the action, and reaction, from Glebe Park as the Hedgemen tried to remain at the top of the table.

We also have highlights of the local derby between the Jags and the Banffers.

Meanwhile, former Wick Academy, Huntly, Cove Rangers and Fraserburgh player Grant Campbell names his Fantasy Fives and tells us about his involvement in futsal.

HLW – back for season 2023/24

Highland League Weekly has returned for a third season!

We will again be bringing The Press and Journal online subscribers highlights of two games every Monday night as part of our main show, which will also continue to bring you post-match interviews, analysis of all of the results, the latest news and features.

Again, like we have in the past two seasons, we will also be bringing P&J subscribers regular Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights/interviews from big midweek clashes.

Our preview show is also back for the new campaign on selected weeks.

Like last term, the preview show will be free to watch on our YouTube channel, the P&J website (visit our Highland League Weekly homepage) and on the HLW Twitter feed.

