A place to remember Ronnie Morrison: Stornoway man’s Aberdeen love story

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Obituaries

A place to remember Ronnie Morrison: Stornoway man’s Aberdeen love story

By Lindsay Bruce
October 4, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 4, 2022, 12:35 pm
Proud Stornoway cove, Ronnie Morrison made Aberdeen his home.
Proud Stornoway cove, Ronnie Morrison made Aberdeen his home.

The words ‘Proud to be both an Aberdeen loon and a Stornoway cove’ are written on one of the city’s many memorial benches.

There in memory of Ronnie Morrison, the seat looks out over the Don – a favourite spot of the Lewis man who found love in the Granite City.

Hebridean start

Ronnie Morrison was born in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis, on March 25, 1954.

His mother, Nora, worked in the school canteen. Ronnie’s dad, Willie Morrison, was a labourer and skilled Harris Tweed worker.  He was employed by the tweed mills to go out to the crofters advising them of the required standards expected of the mills.

A plaque remembering proud loon and Stornoway cove, Ronnie Morrison.

He had three sisters and attended primary school near his home in Sandwick before moving on to the Nicolson Institute.

From there he headed for the mainland in pursuit of a civil engineering degree at Aberdeen University.

Love in student halls

Finding himself a long way from the Hebrides, Ronnie attended a party in Hillhead Halls organised by fellow Gael Johnny Cameron.

Also at that gathering was Edinburgh history and sociology student Eleanor Ball.

She was a resident in the same halls of residence and, through mutual friends, they got to know one another.

Eleanor and Ronnie in happier times, enjoying travelling in retirement.

The pair got engaged in 1975 “but I wouldn’t exactly call it romantic,” said Eleanor.

While visiting Eleanor’s family, alongside her sister and her husband, Ronnie’s future mother-in-law asked when they’d be going down the aisle.

“She put us on the spot and asked when we were getting married. Later that day Ronnie said, ‘well do you think we should?’ and I said, ‘yes, why not!'”

An eventful summer wedding

They were married in Edinburgh on June 29, 1976. Alongside their families they celebrated on a barge near Ratho, but the day was certainly eventful.

“The weather had been really hot and dry so the water in the canal was really low.

“Not only did the beer run out, but the barge kept running aground and Ronnie’s dad Willie had to help get it moving again.”

The wedding dance took place at the Acres Hotel, Stornoway.

“It was a true Hebridean wedding,” said Eleanor, “it lasted a week!”

The newlyweds returned to Aberdeen where they lived in rented accommodation before buying their first flat on Crown Street.

By the River Don

Ronnie and Eleanor moved to Donmouth in 1980 – just across the road from where Ronnie’s bench is now located.

Ronnie really did make Aberdeen his home, working for the council – originally Grampian Region then Aberdeen City – in the roads department. He was responsible for winter maintenance and loved his job.

He and Eleanor went on to have two daughters, Kirsten and Jennifer, who are both now married and living in central Scotland.

An unexpected loss

Ronnie died on December 30 2013, aged just 59.

“He hadn’t been all that well but wasn’t one for going to the doctors. Eventually we discovered that his kidneys were letting him down.

From left, Eleanor with her daughters Kirsten and Jen, alongside niece Louise pictured far right.

“It was a difficult time of year to lose someone, but now I look back and I’m grateful because the girls and their partners were up visiting for Christmas so they saw their dad.

“It was unexpected that he passed away.”

Ronnie’s funeral was held at Hazlehead Crematorium where a huge number of people from his work turned out.

Following the service, Eleanor and the girls discussed where his ashes would be scattered.

Part of the place he so loved

“We liked the idea of having a bench where we would scatter the ashes and so we had two ideas. One was Loch Tay, where for years we had a share in a holiday property. The other was by the Don where we loved to walk the dog down into Seaton Park.

“Loch Tay proved difficult because the land where we wanted a bench to go was privately owned.

Ronnie’s bench sits on the pathway along the riverside, near his Donmouth home. Image Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

“So we opted for the riverside walk next to the Don where we spent a lot of time. It also meant as I got older it was close by for me to visit.

“We scattered Ron’s ashes in the Don too so he is now part of the river bed, in a place that he loved.”

‘Aberdeen became Ronnie’s home…’

Walkers regularly using the route between the main bridge on Ellon Road and Balgownie Bridge will see flowers on Ronnie’s bench from time to time.

Eleanor added: “I was really touched the first time I laid flowers. I half expected them to go missing, but they never have.

“They’ve always been treated with respect and it’s with a kind of joyful curiosity that we’re sharing this now. It’s funny to think that people are interested in his story.”

In memory of Ronnie: His kilt and jacket were turned into bears for his daughters by Shetland’s Burra Bears.

Ronnie’s sister Joan Morrison, who helped us make contact with Eleanor, said: “Ronnie was always good fun, and such a devoted father.

“He still came back to visit but Aberdeen became his home. It’s lovely to know people will know the story behind his bench.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Obituaries

Charlie Williamson and daughter-in-law Donna on a visit to the military tattoo in Edinburgh in 2014.
Charlie Williamson: Popular Highlander who made Montrose his family home
Ken Murdoch restored Methven Castle and did much of the work by hand.
Ken Murdoch: Shetland-born architect who restored Scottish castle
Stewart McDonald, passionate golfer and family man, 74.
Obituary: Aberdeen-born Findhorn golfer, Stewart McDonald, 74
Tracy Steele on her wedding day
'I'm doing this for Tracy': Suicide and mental health charity night in memory of…
Rebecca Stewart, 101, who lived life to the full despite losing her sight age 30.
The remarkable life of Aberdeen 101-year-old Rebecca Stewart, who lost her sight age 30
Commander Doug Macdonald of the Royal Navy's Fleet Air Arm, and original Top Gun.
Death of Banchory airman who inspired Top Gun: Doug Macdonald, 81
A place to remember Bunty Walls and her husband Andrew.
A place to remember Bunty Walls: Family bench in Aberdeen where memories are made
Philippa Grant at Maggie's Highland in 2010.
Philippa Grant, a Highland countess: Family and friends pay tribute to a 'tour de…
Brian Binnie, who grew up in Aberdeen and followed Neil Armstrong into space, dies…
The late Queen is borne on a gun carriage to Westminster Abbey.
Simplicity and lament on the Queen's final journey

More from Press and Journal

CR0038592 NesCol graduations at Music Hall in Aberdeen. Pictured is Amanda Charteris cor Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............04/10/22
NesCol Graduations: Textile student, 60, says it's never too late to follow your dreams
Professor Keith Bender.
Aberdeen university expert says botched Tory tax cut for richest appeared 'purely ideological'
Dorothy Burke holding her trophy for supporting Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen
Woman who helped Ukrainian refugees fleeing war has been crowned Aberdeen People's Champion
The SPFL Trust Trophy is now at the last 16 stage.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Caley Thistle and Elgin City discover fourth-round opponents
Ian Hamilton, who has died at the age of 97, was Aberdeen University rector from 1994 to 1996.
Nicola Sturgeon leads tributes to Stone of Destiny raider Ian Hamilton, who has died…
crash kingsway
Woman taken to hospital after crash on A90 at Laurencekirk

Editor's Picks