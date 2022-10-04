A place to remember Ronnie Morrison: Stornoway man’s Aberdeen love story

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The words ‘Proud to be both an Aberdeen loon and a Stornoway cove’ are written on one of the city’s many memorial benches.

There in memory of Ronnie Morrison, the seat looks out over the Don – a favourite spot of the Lewis man who found love in the Granite City.

Hebridean start

Ronnie Morrison was born in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis, on March 25, 1954.

His mother, Nora, worked in the school canteen. Ronnie’s dad, Willie Morrison, was a labourer and skilled Harris Tweed worker. He was employed by the tweed mills to go out to the crofters advising them of the required standards expected of the mills.

He had three sisters and attended primary school near his home in Sandwick before moving on to the Nicolson Institute.

From there he headed for the mainland in pursuit of a civil engineering degree at Aberdeen University.

Love in student halls

Finding himself a long way from the Hebrides, Ronnie attended a party in Hillhead Halls organised by fellow Gael Johnny Cameron.

Also at that gathering was Edinburgh history and sociology student Eleanor Ball.

She was a resident in the same halls of residence and, through mutual friends, they got to know one another.

The pair got engaged in 1975 “but I wouldn’t exactly call it romantic,” said Eleanor.

While visiting Eleanor’s family, alongside her sister and her husband, Ronnie’s future mother-in-law asked when they’d be going down the aisle.

“She put us on the spot and asked when we were getting married. Later that day Ronnie said, ‘well do you think we should?’ and I said, ‘yes, why not!'”

An eventful summer wedding

They were married in Edinburgh on June 29, 1976. Alongside their families they celebrated on a barge near Ratho, but the day was certainly eventful.

“The weather had been really hot and dry so the water in the canal was really low.

“Not only did the beer run out, but the barge kept running aground and Ronnie’s dad Willie had to help get it moving again.”

The wedding dance took place at the Acres Hotel, Stornoway.

“It was a true Hebridean wedding,” said Eleanor, “it lasted a week!”

The newlyweds returned to Aberdeen where they lived in rented accommodation before buying their first flat on Crown Street.

By the River Don

Ronnie and Eleanor moved to Donmouth in 1980 – just across the road from where Ronnie’s bench is now located.

Ronnie really did make Aberdeen his home, working for the council – originally Grampian Region then Aberdeen City – in the roads department. He was responsible for winter maintenance and loved his job.

He and Eleanor went on to have two daughters, Kirsten and Jennifer, who are both now married and living in central Scotland.

An unexpected loss

Ronnie died on December 30 2013, aged just 59.

“He hadn’t been all that well but wasn’t one for going to the doctors. Eventually we discovered that his kidneys were letting him down.

“It was a difficult time of year to lose someone, but now I look back and I’m grateful because the girls and their partners were up visiting for Christmas so they saw their dad.

“It was unexpected that he passed away.”

Ronnie’s funeral was held at Hazlehead Crematorium where a huge number of people from his work turned out.

Following the service, Eleanor and the girls discussed where his ashes would be scattered.

Part of the place he so loved

“We liked the idea of having a bench where we would scatter the ashes and so we had two ideas. One was Loch Tay, where for years we had a share in a holiday property. The other was by the Don where we loved to walk the dog down into Seaton Park.

“Loch Tay proved difficult because the land where we wanted a bench to go was privately owned.

“So we opted for the riverside walk next to the Don where we spent a lot of time. It also meant as I got older it was close by for me to visit.

“We scattered Ron’s ashes in the Don too so he is now part of the river bed, in a place that he loved.”

‘Aberdeen became Ronnie’s home…’

Walkers regularly using the route between the main bridge on Ellon Road and Balgownie Bridge will see flowers on Ronnie’s bench from time to time.

Eleanor added: “I was really touched the first time I laid flowers. I half expected them to go missing, but they never have.

“They’ve always been treated with respect and it’s with a kind of joyful curiosity that we’re sharing this now. It’s funny to think that people are interested in his story.”

Ronnie’s sister Joan Morrison, who helped us make contact with Eleanor, said: “Ronnie was always good fun, and such a devoted father.

“He still came back to visit but Aberdeen became his home. It’s lovely to know people will know the story behind his bench.”